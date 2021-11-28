Journal Times editorial: Please support the Empty Stocking Club

While Santa’s elves have been busy at the North Pole, they are not the only ones who work all year getting ready for Christmas.

At Racine’s City Hall Annex, there is a team of Tex Reynolds Toys for Tots volunteers who put in countless hours of work all year around to help ensure that local children are able to have a few extra special surprises under the tree.

What is different about this program than others is that these volunteers lovingly clean, reassemble and fix toys that others have donated throughout the year. They help give new life to gently used toys. They fix bikes, add missing pieces to games and puzzles, dress dolls and put together Lego kits, among so many other jobs.

For the most part, they are able to do the work with volunteers. But they need help with monetary donations to help fix and clean some of the toys, add batteries — lots and lots of batteries, and keep the operation running smoothly. They also buy new toys for some children, when they are running short for certain age groups.

In Thursday’s Journal Times, an envelope was inserted into the paper asking for donations to help ensure no child has an empty stocking and help continue the mission of the Tex Reynolds Toys for Tots.

Donations to the Empty Stocking Club may be sent to The Empty Stocking Club, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403, or may be made online at journaltimes.com/toys. At the end of the Christmas season, The Journal Times will publish the names of contributors, as well as a running total of donations, for this traditional holiday program for the needy.

The Toys for Tots tradition dates back to 1929, when a group of Racine Boy Scouts decided to do a good deed for the holiday with the simple goal of making sure no boy or girl awoke on Christmas morning without finding at least one gift under the tree.

That has been the heart of the tradition to this day. The Scouts’ good deed grew over time and their cause was taken up by the Good Fellers, a group of civic-minded people who coordinated the operation and began an annual drive — the Empty Stocking Club — to raise donations to sustain it.

The Good Fellers also provide financial support to numerous youth activities in the Racine area.

Throughout the past 80 years-plus, Toys for Tots has been supported by the generous contributions of Journal Times readers to the Empty Stocking Club.

Anyone wanting to donate used toys can drop them off any Racine fire station or at the City Hall Annex, 800 Center Street in the lower level. To learn more about the program and hours go to: www.texreynoldstoysfortots.com

Thank you for your support over the years, and thank you again for taking the time to consider a donation.

