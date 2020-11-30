Journal Times editorial: Please, no COVID storylines in our TV shows

Filming of TV shows and movies was disrupted last spring when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and that meant many popular series were delayed.
That came even as we sheltered at home, curtailed social gatherings, learned how to Zoom, got bored with the reruns of old episodes on TV and mined Netflix and other sources to find a little entertainment.
After eight months of this, we were looking forward to the return of some of our favorite shows from those disrupted series — shows such as “NCIS: New Orleans,” “All Rise,” “Bull” and many others. We marked our calendars and anxiously awaited their new debuts.
Sadly, when we turned on the tube this month, we were greeted by face-masked actors and a spate of COVID-19 story lines. And our reaction was: “Turn it off!”
What Hollywood doesn’t get is that we are still living through the pandemic. We’re surrounded by it every day — fearful that we’ll contract it and that it might befall friends or family members, as the U.S. death toll rises approaches 266,000 and hospitalizations continue to rise.
We’re weary of the never-ending disputes and debates over mask mandates, school closures, bar and restaurant limits, government-imposed bans or limits on crowds and the political finger-pointing that has accompanied it.
The coronavirus crisis is not over: Here in the U.S., it is claiming almost 1,000 lives per day. We do not need new television episodes joining the drumbeat of despair over the deaths that have not yet occurred as we anxiously await the final approvals on COVID vaccines and the hope of their rapid distribution late this year or early next.
Yes, we know Hollywood likes to stay current with its topics, but we don’t want to be “entertained” by a fictionalized version on our TV screens of the very real virus. For the real thing, all we have to do is step outside the front door, risk going to the supermarket or have to assess the risk of all our social interactions, even gathering with family for Christmas.
There is something very unseemly about television shows mining a health crisis for storylines when the outcome of that story is still not known.
In the wake of 9/11, there was no rush to detail the horror of that attack immediately after it happened. The TV series “The Sopranos” famously scrubbed the opening-credits image of the Twin Towers from Tony Soprano’s rear-view mirror as he drove back to his New Jersey home, out of deference to the public’s sensitivity. Other shows took similar measures.
No doubt there will be a time when the issues and events surrounding the COVID pandemic can and will be explored in TV series.
But not now. Right now, we need a respite from the raging virus that surrounds us, an hour or two in the evening when we can escape those worries, however briefly.
Give us a break, Hollywood.
