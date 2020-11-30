Journal Times editorial: Please, no COVID storylines in our TV shows

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The coronavirus crisis is not over: Here in the U.S., it is claiming almost 1,000 lives per day. We do not need new television episodes joining the drumbeat of despair over the deaths that have not yet occurred as we anxiously await the final approvals on COVID vaccines and the hope of their rapid distribution late this year or early next.

Yes, we know Hollywood likes to stay current with its topics, but we don’t want to be “entertained” by a fictionalized version on our TV screens of the very real virus. For the real thing, all we have to do is step outside the front door, risk going to the supermarket or have to assess the risk of all our social interactions, even gathering with family for Christmas.

There is something very unseemly about television shows mining a health crisis for storylines when the outcome of that story is still not known.

In the wake of 9/11, there was no rush to detail the horror of that attack immediately after it happened. The TV series “The Sopranos” famously scrubbed the opening-credits image of the Twin Towers from Tony Soprano’s rear-view mirror as he drove back to his New Jersey home, out of deference to the public’s sensitivity. Other shows took similar measures.