Journal Times editorial: Plan for summer events, with contingencies

It’s only February, but before you know it summer will be here. That is hard to imagine with current subzero wind chills, but we have to have something to look forward to.

While the warmer temperatures are appealing, so is a return to a somewhat normal post-COVID life and the events that includes.

“During particularly stressful moments in time, like our current pandemic, it can be more beneficial to have something to look forward to,” said Atlanta therapist LeNaya Smith Crawford in a Huffington Post report.

That was echoed by Ryan Howes, a clinical psychologist in Pasadena, Calif.

“You’re imagining a new potential future — one with good times and challenges overcome instead of a bleak, powerless tomorrow,” Howes said in the Huffington Post.

This weekend, Lake Geneva pulled off its annual Winterfest. People were asked to wear masks outside and a plan for one-way walking traffic was put in place to allow for distancing.

Country Thunder announced plans to return to the Town of Randall festival site from July 15-18 for its concert series. The EAA also announced plans to hold its annual air show.