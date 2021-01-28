Journal Times editorial: Pipelines are safest for the environment

Saying it wasn’t “consistent with my administration’s economic and climate imperatives,” President Joe Biden in one of his first actions revoked the construction permit for the Keystone XL pipeline — the long-fought-over project to move oil from Canada’s tar sands to Nebraska and then on to the Gulf Coast.
It was the third flip-flop for the U.S. on the pipeline, which was first proposed more than a dozen years ago. President Barack Obama nixed it with an executive order, saying we have to keep some fossil fuels in the ground rather than burn them or we would risk large parts of the earth becoming uninhabitable.
President Donald Trump flipped that denial with an executive order of his own and now Biden has flopped it back the other way.
For TC Energy, the parent company, it must be a little like being in the movie “Groundhog Day.”
Republicans quickly bemoaned the cancellation, saying it would cost 10,000 Americans jobs this year. That’s inflated rhetoric, of course; those would be temporary construction jobs. Once it was built, Keystone XL would only have required about 50 workers.
While Biden hailed the cancellation as a U.S. commitment to the environment, it’s really not that at all. State Department studies concluded Keystone XL would not significantly affect U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, and the use of a pipeline would, in fact, reduce emissions compared to truck, rail or tanker transport by an estimated 28%.
Moreover, as U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., pointed out at a Friday news conference calling on Biden to undo his order, “This doesn’t actually stop the oil and gas from coming into the United States. What it’s doing is forcing this oil and natural gas to come in via train, which is less environmentally friendly and at a higher risk to the environment than a very safe pipeline.”
The U.S. has more than 2.6 million miles of pipeline transporting 13 billion barrels of fossil fuel, chemical and water resources daily and, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation, pipelines are 451 times safer than rail transportation on a per-distance basis.
Just days before his inauguration, Biden pledged that as president, he would “pay great attention” to science and scientists.
Killing Keystone XL doesn’t do that — it only increases the chances of environmental damage by other means of transportation.
The oil isn’t going to stay in Alberta’s tar sands. It will find a way to market one way or another, and the science we’ve seen says the safest, most efficient way to do that is with a pipeline.