Journal Times editorial: Pipelines are safest for the environment

Saying it wasn’t “consistent with my administration’s economic and climate imperatives,” President Joe Biden in one of his first actions revoked the construction permit for the Keystone XL pipeline — the long-fought-over project to move oil from Canada’s tar sands to Nebraska and then on to the Gulf Coast.

It was the third flip-flop for the U.S. on the pipeline, which was first proposed more than a dozen years ago. President Barack Obama nixed it with an executive order, saying we have to keep some fossil fuels in the ground rather than burn them or we would risk large parts of the earth becoming uninhabitable.

President Donald Trump flipped that denial with an executive order of his own and now Biden has flopped it back the other way.

For TC Energy, the parent company, it must be a little like being in the movie “Groundhog Day.”

Republicans quickly bemoaned the cancellation, saying it would cost 10,000 Americans jobs this year. That’s inflated rhetoric, of course; those would be temporary construction jobs. Once it was built, Keystone XL would only have required about 50 workers.

