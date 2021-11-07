Journal Times editorial: Philadelphia takes steps to ease tensions

The city of Philadelphia has not always lived up to its moniker, “the city of brotherly love.”
But it showed a little love for motorists this week, and particularly black motorists, when it passed a law making it the first major U.S. city to ban police from stopping drivers for low-level traffic violations. The law, which has the support of the city’s police department, earmarks seven low-level violations for which traffic stops will be prohibited — including broken taillights, minor obstructions like those hanging from a rear-view mirror, a license plate that is not visible or clearly displayed or lacking current tags and bumper issues.
The low-level violations are still illegal, but will be dealt with by citations issued by mail.
Yes, race is a factor. In signing the new law, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said: “This legislation establishes Philadelphia as the first large U.S. city to ban minor traffic stops with the goal of healing police-community relations.”
The driver equality bills, which passed the city council on a 14-2 vote, came out of the Bailey pilot program, a 2011 settlement agreement of Bailey vs. the City of Philadelphia, a lawsuit that alleged that thousands of people in the city were being illegally stopped, frisked and detained by police officers.
The settlement required the police department to collect data on all stop-and-frisks. Data collected in 2018 and 2019, showed that black drivers, who comprise 48% of Philadelphia’s population, accounted for 72% of Philadelphia’s 310,000 police traffic stops. Data from this year showed black drivers accounted for 67% of traffic stops, while white drivers accounted for just 12% of traffic stops.
According to the 2020 U.S. Census, the population of Philadelphia County is 44.8% white; 43.6% black; 15.2% Hispanic or Latino; and 7.8% Asian. In the city, black drivers are more than five times likelier to get pulled over by police than white drivers, according to news reports.
In an earlier statement, the Philadelphia Police Department said: “We believe this (car stops modification) is a fair and balanced approach to addressing racial disparity without compromising public safety.”
Philadelphia is not alone in trying to ease police-community racial tensions by re-examining pretextual traffic stops for minor infractions.
According to news reports, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey in his 2022 budget is proposing similar restrictions on city police that would disallow stops for expired plates, expired tabs or items dangling from a mirror. Last spring, Virginia disallowed traffic stops for driving without a light illuminating a license plate, without brake lights or for some sun-shading or tinting window films.
Nobody, no driver anywhere, likes to see the red glare of police lights flashing in their rear-view mirror and the “uh-oh” reaction it often brings.
We’ll be watching Philly’s initiatives in showing a little bit of brotherly love toward motorists to see if they can, in fact, improve police-community relations without compromising traffic safety.