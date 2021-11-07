Journal Times editorial: Philadelphia takes steps to ease tensions

The city of Philadelphia has not always lived up to its moniker, “the city of brotherly love.”

But it showed a little love for motorists this week, and particularly black motorists, when it passed a law making it the first major U.S. city to ban police from stopping drivers for low-level traffic violations. The law, which has the support of the city’s police department, earmarks seven low-level violations for which traffic stops will be prohibited — including broken taillights, minor obstructions like those hanging from a rear-view mirror, a license plate that is not visible or clearly displayed or lacking current tags and bumper issues.

The low-level violations are still illegal, but will be dealt with by citations issued by mail.

Yes, race is a factor. In signing the new law, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said: “This legislation establishes Philadelphia as the first large U.S. city to ban minor traffic stops with the goal of healing police-community relations.”

The driver equality bills, which passed the city council on a 14-2 vote, came out of the Bailey pilot program, a 2011 settlement agreement of Bailey vs. the City of Philadelphia, a lawsuit that alleged that thousands of people in the city were being illegally stopped, frisked and detained by police officers.