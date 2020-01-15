Journal Times editorial: Pelosi should send impeachment articles to the Senate today

A month ago, speed was of the essence in impeaching President Donald Trump.

The House of Representatives swiftly approved two articles of impeachment against the Republican president — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — setting up a trial in the Senate.

Since then, however, it’s been House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., standing in the way of this moving forward.

To date, Pelosi has refused to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate. First, she said she wanted the Senate to agree to call witnesses. Then, after Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he had the votes to pass a rules resolution on the question of witnesses, Pelosi said she had to see the measure.

It’s become the Pelosi and McConnell show that is driving Washington, this time over the impeachment. And it’s past time to move on.

Pelosi said last weekend she didn’t regret her decision to hold back the articles.

“No, no, no,” she said on ABC’s “The Week,” adding that she thought the delay “produced a very positive result” in allowing more unredacted documents to surface and giving former national security adviser John Bolton the opportunity to testify if subpoenaed.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}