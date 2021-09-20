Journal Times editorial: Pedestrian, bike safety amenities needed on Highway 32

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A solution that state Department of Transportation officials are looking at to help offset vehicular crashes is center turn lanes. No doubt that will help a great deal for crashes in which simple driver error is the cause. They may or may not stem serious crashes that involve other factors, such as drinking and speeding, which also have been prevalent over the years.

But improvements are also needed to assist pedestrians and bicyclists. Highway 32 in Somers fronts a mish-mash of residential and commercial properties, with residences, apartment buildings and motels representing the vast majority of the properties. And those are going to generate pedestrians and bike riders.

President Stoner is absolutely right that concrete sidewalks are expensive. So might we suggest an asphalt path running alongside the highway? Kenosha County has recently installed such pathways along county highways E, S and KR and, as part of the county bike path extension from Petrifying Springs Park, along Highway 31 as well.

These paths allow a bit of land separation between the highways, providing a safer means of transportation for walkers, runners and bike riders.

True, there is not a lot of frontage along Sheridan Road, but even a narrower pathway close to the curb line is better than putting pedestrians directly on the highway.