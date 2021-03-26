Journal Times editorial: Pay what you owe, whether rich or not

Part of the problem is lack of audits and enforcement by the Internal Revenue Service and part of the problem is lack of reporting.

The National Bureau of Economic Research analysis said the unpaid income tax for the top 1 percent totals at least $175 billion a year.

The New York Times report noted the IRS has been squeezed by budget cuts for a decade and the number of tax returns subject to audit declined by 46 percent from 2010 to 2018. “For millionaires, the decline in the audit rate was 61 percent. Today the government employs fewer people to track down deadbeats than at any time since the 1950s,” the Times said in an editorial.

The Times urged, and we concur, that Congress heed the advice of Charles Rossotti, former head of the IRS, to create a third-party verification system for business income where banks would be required to provide “an annual account statement totaling inflows and outflows, like the 1099 tax forms that investment firms must provide to their clients.”

That would be essentially like a W-2 system for businesses — a system average wage earners have dealt with for decades and which has a 90 percent compliance rate.