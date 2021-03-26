Journal Times editorial: Pay what you owe, whether rich or not

As many Americans began hunkering down over their W-2 forms and gathering their tax information together, it was not surprising to read news stories about rich Americans failing to report income.
It’s the spring equivalent of hearing breathless TV weathermen warning of a snow apocalypse before the first snowfall in December.
So, last week, we were treated to headlines on news stories that said, “NY Times estimates wealthy Americans are refusing to pay $1.4T in uncollected taxes,” and “The Richest Americans don’t report at least 20 percent of their income to the IRS, new research suggests.”
Sen. Bernie Sanders was probably busy gathering pitchforks and readying for a march on Washington, D.C.
And Bernie Lite, President Joe Biden, has already got his administration steering toward tax law changes as they try to conjure up $3 trillion in proposed new spending to improve the country’s infrastructure and combat climate change.
The Biden administration is reportedly looking at raising taxes for Americans earning more than $400,000 per year; taxing capital gains at the same rate as wages for households making more than $1 million a year and changing estate tax rules to eliminate the “step-up basis” that allows heirs to sell an asset — like an estate — without paying taxes on the appreciation.
And waiting in the wings are more liberal Democrats like Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who this months proposed an “Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act” that would levy a 2 percent wealth tax on the net worth (not income mind you) on households and trusts ranging from $50 million to $1 billion. And 3 percent over $1 billion.
Such proposals likely have a slim chance of getting through a narrowly divided Congress.
Perhaps a better approach would come under the headline, “Stop the Steal”, although that phrase was ill-used by the previous president. A more fitting phrase would be: “Pay what you owe.”
News reports this month in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, and the National Bureau of Economic Research, said “the top 1 percent of U.S. households don’t report about 21 percent of their income, and a big slice of that — 6 percentage points — is from sophisticated tax-avoidance strategies that aren’t detected in spot IRS audits,” according to the Wall Street Journal story.
“The main drivers of this tax avoidance by the super wealthy are hiding money offshore and the increasing use of pass-through businesses like investment funds, real estate enterprises, closely held family firms, and other partnerships. In such businesses, income passes through an owner’s individual tax returns and is not taxed at the corporate level.”
Part of the problem is lack of audits and enforcement by the Internal Revenue Service and part of the problem is lack of reporting.
The National Bureau of Economic Research analysis said the unpaid income tax for the top 1 percent totals at least $175 billion a year.
The New York Times report noted the IRS has been squeezed by budget cuts for a decade and the number of tax returns subject to audit declined by 46 percent from 2010 to 2018. “For millionaires, the decline in the audit rate was 61 percent. Today the government employs fewer people to track down deadbeats than at any time since the 1950s,” the Times said in an editorial.
The Times urged, and we concur, that Congress heed the advice of Charles Rossotti, former head of the IRS, to create a third-party verification system for business income where banks would be required to provide “an annual account statement totaling inflows and outflows, like the 1099 tax forms that investment firms must provide to their clients.”
That would be essentially like a W-2 system for businesses — a system average wage earners have dealt with for decades and which has a 90 percent compliance rate.
Rossotti further urged Congress to shore up the IRS by investing $100 billion in technology, personnel and other resources over the next decade — which he said would result in the collection of $1.4 trillion in taxes that would otherwise go uncollected.
That’s not a bad return on investment.
The Times noted that when the IRS began requiring taxpayers to include Social Security numbers for those being claimed as dependents in 1986, about 7 million children disappeared from the nation’s tax returns in one year.
We would guess a New 1099 for businesses, coupled with increased IRS scrutiny, would have similar results that would benefit the nation’s tax collections — without raising tax rates — just by getting the rich to pay what they really owe.