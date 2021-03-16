Journal Times editorial: Pay raises for public defenders a positive step

In recent years, there has been a lot of discussion about righting some of the wrongs within the criminal justice system.
One of the wrongs that has come up is the disparity in pay between assistant district attorneys, who help prosecute criminals, and public defenders, who help ensure that the rights of the accused are protected.
Those accused of crimes are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty through the court of law. If assistant district attorneys are paid more than defense attorneys that creates an unfair advantage from the beginning. One side cannot be a training ground for the other and that is what happens if one side is paid more the other.
That is why it was so good this month that the governor was able to sign into law a bipartisan bill aimed at boosting retention of Wisconsin’s public defenders by providing merit-based pay raises beyond the standard 10% increase for the remainder of this fiscal year.
This will help close the gap between state public defenders and assistant district attorneys that was created when the long-standing practice of linking the pay progression funding for ADAs to the level of pay progression funding for SPDs did not continue in the 2019-2021 budget process, explained Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, who represents the west end of Geneva Lake, and was an author of the bill.
The disparity was already having a negative impact on retention, and the pandemic exacerbated that discrepancy, she said.
“Since March 2020, 78 staff have left the Office of the State Public Defender. It has been even more difficult than normal to recruit and hire during the pandemic, and while positions are vacant, cases and clients continue to wait,” said Loudenbeck. “This causes delays throughout the criminal justice system, particularly in more rural areas. Many counties are now experiencing significant delays that are creating a multitude of issues for judges, jails, prosecutors, clients, and victims.”
The bill was supported by the State Bar of Wisconsin, Wisconsin District Attorney’s Association and the Association of State Prosecutors, along with the conservative group Americans for Prosperity.
This bill that has been signed into law shows it is possible for both sides to work together and this is one positive step forward to creating better equity in the criminal justice system.