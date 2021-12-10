Journal Times editorial: Oxford High School shootings demand answers

Once again, gun violence has been visited upon a high school. Once again, feelings and opinions are running high as parents, schoolmates, the school administration and prosecutors are mulling the questions: How could this have happened and who is to blame?

Four students were killed and seven others were injured at Oxford High School, 30 miles north of Detroit, on Nov. 30. Investigators allege 16-year-old Ethan Crumbley emerged from a school bathroom and began firing at classmates. He surrendered when police arrived 5 minutes later.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald has charged Crumbley as an adult with murder and attempted murder. She then charged Crumbley’s parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, with involuntary manslaughter, after it was revealed they bought their son a 9mm Sig Sauer semiautomatic handgun as a Christmas present on Black Friday – five days before the shooting — and didn’t reveal that to school officials when they were called in to the school for an emergency conference with counselors after Ethan was found by a teacher with disturbing drawings of a gun, a bullet, someone bleeding and the written message: “The thoughts won’t stop, please help me, blood everywhere, my life is worthless, the world is dead.”

Further, the Crumbleys reportedly resisted having their son sent home from school, and school officials then sent him back to class after directing the parents to get Ethan counseling within 48 hours. The hallway shootings started a couple of hours later.

It’s that meeting with Oxford school counselors and the Crumbleys that is now fueling outrage over the shooting and the determination to let the sophomore go back to class.

Blessed as we are with 20-20 hindsight we have a definitive answer to that: No. Not a chance.

Four young bodies in the hallways of Oxford underscore that judgment.

Prosecutor McDonald shares that view. Not only has she charged Crumbley’s parents, but she said she is looking at the actions of Oxford school counselors and administrators for their actions: “There was absolutely evidence to suggest that there was an indication he (Ethan) might harm somebody and even kill somebody. We haven’t ruled out charging anyone.”

While it is unusual, we have no problem with the Crumbleys being charged in this case. The courts can sort that out.

The issue of whether to charge school officials is a thornier issue. Involuntary manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison; a lesser charge of misconduct in office can have a penalty of up to 5 years in prison. We have no doubt that successful prosecution of Oxford counselors or administrators would quickly change the landscape of school discipline everywhere and counselors would bounce students from school for any scrawled graffiti with bloody knives, guns, bodies or a hint of violence.

Certainly, the circumstances of the Nov. 30 conference and what transpired deserve a full and independent investigation, and Oxford Community School officials say they are open to that. Still, the Michigan Attorney General said the district had rejected her offer to have her office conduct that investigation; she said her office may do it anyway.

Oxford Superintendent Tim Throne, in a letter to families last weekend, wrote: “While we understand this decision (to allow Ethan to remain in school) has caused anger, confusion and prompted understandable questioning, the counselors made a judgment based on their professional training and clinical experience, and did not have all the facts we now know.”

Perhaps that is so. According to what we know, school officials were not aware that Ethan had a gun — or that he had it at school that day. We also don’t know whether the counselors asked directly whether he did have access to a gun, which they should have. Nor were his locker or backpack searched.

School officials have said Ethan Crumbley had no history of disciplinary issues at school and appeared calm when he met with school counselors. Throne said counselors spent 90 minutes with the teen while they waited for his parents to arrive. According to news reports, during that time the teen did homework and claimed that the drawing, which included a laughing emoji and the phrase “the thoughts won’t stop, help me,” was part of a video game he was designing.

Still, the tragic results of Nov. 30 tell us that Oxford counselors got this wrong. A full investigation is needed, along with a re-examination of school policies on when a student should be removed from the classroom.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0