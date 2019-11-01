One more winter in the old potato processing plant.
But come spring, pooches and kitties will have some new digs that are definitely something to bark and meow about.
Construction of the new $6.8 million Wisconsin Human Society Racine County campus at 90th and 16th Streets in Mount Pleasant has been moving along since April and the new home for wayward animals is now expected to be completed in March.
It will be a welcome relief from the often-overcrowded and overtaxed facilities in the current facility on Chicory Road that has even — for years — had to rent a trailer to accommodate an overflow of feline residents.
There are a few whistles and bells to the new campus — it will include an asphalt dog-walking path around a retention pond on the 5-acres property — but the main improvements are ones of function and design.
The new shelter campus will boost the number of double-sided kennels for dogs from 17 to 27 and the cat accommodations will be increased by a third to 96 enclosures. More importantly, the new campus will have several separate rooms to hold dogs instead of the current large single-room holding area that can be noisy. The cat holding rooms will reduce stress because they will not be able to see each other.
The new lobby of the pet campus will be three times as large and there will be an outdoor patio that can be used as a pet waiting area.
You have free articles remaining.
The expansion will also provide separate intake functions for area residents who are surrendering animals and those who are seeking or picking up new pets, and that has been a very difficult mix at times.
As Wisconsin Humane Society chief operating officer Matt Witte put it, “It’s really, really, really hard to provide the type of service people are seeking when you have people here for what are very happy reasons and people here for what are often very sad reasons in the same space. Being able to separate those two things out was critical for us.”
The new facility will also have better air handling systems, better sound control and a vast improvement in medical treatment and surgery areas.
And, yes, people too will get some benefits. The single bathroom in the current facility will be supplanted by men’s and women’s public bathrooms with separate facilities for staff.
WHS, which contributed $2 million toward the new $6.8 million campus, says the fundraising goal is also moving ahead and is within $300,000 of reaching its target.
That, too, is remarkable considering that WHS is a non-profit that receives no general government funding.
We look forward to the grand opening of the new and vastly improved animal shelter campus — probably almost as much as the dogs and cats do.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Congratulations to the Racine County Humane Society on a facility well needed, and thank you for all you do.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.