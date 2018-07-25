It’s a step in the right direction.
On July 19, the Racine Development Authority charged city staff with negotiating and executing a contract with Graef and Perkins + Will to create a master redevelopment plan for the Water Street Redevelopment Area.
The 27-acre area includes land between Water Street and the river, and former industrial buildings on the south side of Water Street and west side of Marquette Street.
Those properties include the would-be Machinery Row development; now, instead of a developer renovating the old J.I. Case Co. buildings, they are to be torn down, and the city will be remaking the area into a clean canvas on which developers can build, guided by a master plan for what the city wants.
It’s a far better idea to clear the site, then see what kind of developer or developers it attracts. As we found with Machinery Row, a developer willing to renovate century-old buildings seems more likely to be dependent on other people’s money.
The creation of the master development plan is expected to cost between $100,000 and $150,000. Demolition at the site, authorized at the same RDA meeting, will cost $2.83 million, according to the bid submitted by Veit & Co. of Rogers, Minn.
We recognize that these are necessary expenditures, that someone was going to have to be paid to knock down the old Case buildings, and that a reputable firm would need to be hired to formulate a redevelopment plan.
Our recognition of that reality, however, is accompanied by the memory of the $4.5 million loan made by the city to developer Rodney Blackwell, followed by two extensions of the repayment deadline, followed by then-Mayor John Dickert’s December 2016 announcement that Blackwell had defaulted on the loan. Terms of that loan mandated that the city purchase two Marquette Street buildings for $1.8 million.
We are confident that Veit will knock down the buildings and that Graef’s multidisciplinary team will present a comprehensive plan. We’re just left to wonder where we’d be if the city had gone about Water Street redevelopment from the start the way it’s going about it now.
That being said, someone willing to build from the ground up seems more likely to be sufficiently privately financed, more likely to be an entity ready to lay down roots in Downtown Racine.
A clean site has a much better opportunity to be developed into an attraction for residents and tourists.
If you’re on Water Street today, it’s hard to see that the city has taken a step in the right direction. But it has.
The leadership of Racine may want to consider setting their own personal protectionist interests aside and make nice with parties who have credibility with the Foxconn money people. The development needs world class money and development skillsets. SC Johnson has such talent and I'm sure has broken bread with the principle Foxconn players. Time is wasting.
Can we get a KickTrip downtown? Somewhere down there?
I hope the buildings can be recycled the way the Porters building was, not sure if the lowest bidder even has the interest.
Once again we hear that giant flushing sound. The sound of more money going down the Racine toilet!!!!
