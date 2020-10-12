Journal Times editorial: On Twitter, a belated stand against threats of violence

We wish President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump a full and speedy recovery from COVID-19.

You may not recognize a sentence of that tone in a public forum such as a daily newspaper’s editorial page. Such civility is in short supply in public forums these days.

After the president announced on Oct. 1 that he and his wife had tested positive, some of those who don’t like the president personally or politically took to social media — including Trump’s favorite site, Twitter — to give voice to that dislike in an uncivil matter, wishing him the worst.

Twitter announced on Oct. 2 that “tweets that wish or hope for death, serious bodily harm or fatal disease against *anyone* are not allowed and will need to be removed. this does not automatically mean suspension.”

The “need to be removed” part was good. But why doesn’t wishing “death, serious bodily harm or fatal disease” merit a suspension?

One of the first comments in reply to Twitter’s announcement: “My life has been repeatedly threatened … and nothing was done. I reported it all; most accounts remain. Not just *wishing* me dead, mind you, but threatening to do it. Was all of that not against the rules?”