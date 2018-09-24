Hey, what about the other guys?
You know, the ones in the trenches who blocked, tackled, were slammed to the ground, got their bells rung right along with the superstars in the National Football League whose stars shone so brightly on the gridiron that they were selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
Remember them?
Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson, four-time NFL rushing champion with the Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts, apparently briefly forgot them this week when he sent a letter to the NFL threatening a boycott of the annual Hall of Fame ceremonies in Canton, Ohio, unless the NFL provided lifetime health insurance benefits and annual stipends — which he later put at about $300,000 a year — to Canton enshrinees.
Whoops! Dickerson, who is board chairman of the PFHOF, apparently missed a step or zigged when he should have zagged. Within a couple of days, Dickerson issued a clarifying statement saying he miscommunicated and didn’t mean those tidy benefits should be only for the PFHOF players.
“My mission is to have all players have (lifetime) health care,” Dickerson amended, “The reason I said Hall of Famers first is because you’re going to recognize these names.”
That’s a little better message — and one that the NFL should probably listen to.
Still, he left unmentioned the “demand” for $300,000 in annual salaries in perpetuity — and for their heirs after they pass on. That would seem to set up a special club for elite NFL players who have already benefited from years of above-normal salaries, as they posted stats that eventually got them into Canton, as well as often-lucrative endorsement contracts that often carried on even after their playing days were over.
That’s a far cry from the complaint in Dickerson’s letter that said: “But when the league enshrined us as the greatest ever to play America’s most popular sport, they gave us a gold jacket, a bust and a ring — and that was it.”
Small wonder that, after he sent the boycott letter signed by 22 Hall of Famers, that many of them defected from Dickerson’s message and said they didn’t plan any boycott and took their names off the letter.
It’s true the NFL had some $14 billion in revenue last year and it — and more specifically, the owners of the 32 teams — have been awash in new money coming in from television deals, the rise in popularity of fantasy sports leagues and, now, the fresh opportunities for legal-gambling revenue.
It’s also true, as Dickerson noted, that Major League Baseball offers players lifetime health insurance benefits if they are on the roster for a single game. That makes the NFL’s limit of five years of coverage after retirement seem paltry by comparison — particularly for a sport that is more physically brutal.
So, yes, we’re sympathetic to the argument that the NFL has the resources and the moral obligation — but not yet a contractual one — to do better by retired players.
Unfortunately, Dickerson and the Hall of Famers stumbled out of the backfield last week with a ham-handed threat that may only undercut what they were trying to achieve.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Once again we find the tail trying to wag the dog. First of all, Eric Dickerson, we really don't give a rats behind what you think. Second, the NFL is there for you as an employer. Not Eric Dickerson as thew boss, and the NFL just an employee of his. Go ahead, boycott. Do you think anyone other than you real really cares if you're there or not. Remember Eric Dickerson, you chose this profession, it was you who could have walked the other way if you weren't happy with things. There were plenty other jobs you could have done with your marketable skills Furniture mover, landscaper, tow truck driver, and many more. Don't take yourself so serious! And in the end, everyone says Eric who?????
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.