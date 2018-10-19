Try 1 month for 99¢

Racine’s outdoor athletic facilities have seen better days, to be sure.

Horlick Field is so old that Curly Lambeau — yes, the Lambeau in Lambeau Field — played there in the 1920s.

A crown is a slight rise in the playing surface from the center down to the sidelines standard on football playing fields for drainage purposes. If you can find a crown on the football field used this summer and fall at Horlick Field by Park, Horlick High School, St. Catherine’s, Racine Lutheran and the Racine Raiders, you let us know.

So we welcome the idea of a sports complex — to be funded by Racine County, the Racine Unified School District and private donations — at Pritchard Park. It reportedly would include two baseball fields, a softball field and a multipurpose stadium for soccer and perhaps football, and would be for use by the community as well as Racine Unified sports teams.

But we feel there are many questions in need of answers before funding can be approved.

There’s an expectation in the proposal that RUSD and the county will contribute $3 million each, and another $3 million will come in from private donations. If the private donations do not materialize, is the proposal dead, or does a $9 million facility become a $6 million facility?

Is the proposal on hold until the private $3 million is raised?

Would this facility replace Horlick Field as the home facility for Park, Horlick, St. Catherine’s and Racine Lutheran football and baseball teams? If so, what happens to Horlick Field, which is owned by the City of Racine?

Speaking of Horlick Field and the Raiders: One of the attractions for a minor-league football team such as the Raiders is that at Horlick Field beer can be sold, an advantage for them over other minor-league teams which rent high school stadiums where beer sales are prohibited. If the Raiders were to rent the Pritchard Park facility, would they be allowed to sell beer during their games?

How much will this end up costing the individual Racine County taxpayer, and the individual Racine Unified taxpayer? Because, of course, every property owner east of Interstate 94 is taxed by both government bodies.

The overriding question, for us, with regard to the sports complex proposal is one of quality of life.

The sports complex would sit just a few yards from the SC Johnson Aquatic Center, which opened in May.

Is the Racine community better off with the Aquatic Center? Yes, of course it is.

We’re confident that the community would be better off with a sports complex adjacent to the Aquatic Center. But we want to see the questions above answered before taxpayer money begins to be spent on it.

