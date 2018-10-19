Racine’s outdoor athletic facilities have seen better days, to be sure.
Horlick Field is so old that Curly Lambeau — yes, the Lambeau in Lambeau Field — played there in the 1920s.
A crown is a slight rise in the playing surface from the center down to the sidelines standard on football playing fields for drainage purposes. If you can find a crown on the football field used this summer and fall at Horlick Field by Park, Horlick High School, St. Catherine’s, Racine Lutheran and the Racine Raiders, you let us know.
So we welcome the idea of a sports complex — to be funded by Racine County, the Racine Unified School District and private donations — at Pritchard Park. It reportedly would include two baseball fields, a softball field and a multipurpose stadium for soccer and perhaps football, and would be for use by the community as well as Racine Unified sports teams.
But we feel there are many questions in need of answers before funding can be approved.
There’s an expectation in the proposal that RUSD and the county will contribute $3 million each, and another $3 million will come in from private donations. If the private donations do not materialize, is the proposal dead, or does a $9 million facility become a $6 million facility?
Is the proposal on hold until the private $3 million is raised?
Would this facility replace Horlick Field as the home facility for Park, Horlick, St. Catherine’s and Racine Lutheran football and baseball teams? If so, what happens to Horlick Field, which is owned by the City of Racine?
Speaking of Horlick Field and the Raiders: One of the attractions for a minor-league football team such as the Raiders is that at Horlick Field beer can be sold, an advantage for them over other minor-league teams which rent high school stadiums where beer sales are prohibited. If the Raiders were to rent the Pritchard Park facility, would they be allowed to sell beer during their games?
How much will this end up costing the individual Racine County taxpayer, and the individual Racine Unified taxpayer? Because, of course, every property owner east of Interstate 94 is taxed by both government bodies.
The overriding question, for us, with regard to the sports complex proposal is one of quality of life.
The sports complex would sit just a few yards from the SC Johnson Aquatic Center, which opened in May.
Is the Racine community better off with the Aquatic Center? Yes, of course it is.
We’re confident that the community would be better off with a sports complex adjacent to the Aquatic Center. But we want to see the questions above answered before taxpayer money begins to be spent on it.
The questions is.....What does Racine (city) and RUSD do with all the loot they receive? Certainly it does not go for maintenance or upgrades. Funny place Racine.....beer gardens, upgrading parks, dog park, and on, and on, and on. Cripes a person can take 15 minutes and drive out to Petrifying Springs just to the South and that enjoy all that and more. Beautiful park. Racine (city) is so backwards. Great example of decades of Democrat-Liberal management. Should change it's name to "Little Venezuela" or "New Cuba".
If I remember right the Journal Times reported that the RUSD rebuild of the Case pool was 8 million plus dollar, almost the cost of this project. Where does RUSD hide their “Pot of Gold´ to fund all this stuff? Perhaps taxpayers will see another referendum looming in the near future.
Hey folks if you all really think that the PUBLIC who pays for everything will be allowed to use these fields freely...GUESS again...Unified would lock and gate it!!! This whole thing is a creeping proposal and a feeling out of a plan they already have done!! Yes this is needed...but it needs to be turf fields...and that includes the baseball fields...Not the outfield..infield only like what the Chinooks got in Mequan ... soccer /football Turf...the least amount of cutting and maintenance is best..DO IT RIGHT!! this is Wisconsin..Bad spring weather... But the key is the public has access ...it is overall a good idea.
The JT has questions?!? Your readers have questions, too! Like how about that pool at Case HS? What is so wrong with it that is "unsafe" and "structurally unsound" . Article after article fails to tell us!
All a waste of $
So what would it take to "crown" Horlick field? What about Pershing field? what about making Lincoln Park field a legitimate baseball field? I think there is room there.
