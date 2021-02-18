Journal Times editorial: On masks, time for state Supreme Court to act

Gov. Tony Evers issues the latest in a series of emergency mask orders.
The Republicans in the majority of the two houses of the state Legislature object, claiming he doesn’t have the power to do that.
Evers issues another emergency mask order after the previous one expires.
The legislative Republicans pass a repeal of Evers’ order, one not subject to his approval or vulnerable to a veto.
Evers issues a new emergency order little more than an hour later.
Lather, rinse, repeat.
We’re left to wonder how many cycles of this we in Wisconsin are going to have before the COVID-19 pandemic ends.
We encourage the wearing of masks to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. But we do so because the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urge all Americans to do so.
But we are sympathetic to the idea that no state chief executive should govern by emergency decree, that he is obligated to either work with the Legislature or veto bills sent to him.
We take the Republicans in the Legislature at their word that their repeal of Evers’ mask mandate is an objection not to his urging that Wisconsinites wear masks to what they say is the governor exceeding his authority. There’s evidence to support that, in the form of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, making a public-service announcement in late November with his friend, Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, urging residents of the Badger State to wear masks and practice social distancing.
“This is not about whether face masks are good or bad,” Republican Sen. Steve Nass, whose district includes part of southwestern Racine County, said during the debate over the repeal resolution he had authored. “This is about repeatedly issuing emergency orders contrary to what the law allows. It’s about the rule of law.”
An important party to the rule of law has been missing in the tug of war between Evers and the legislative Republicans: The Wisconsin Supreme Court.
The state Supreme Court heard arguments on Nov. 16 — three months ago — regarding whether Evers had exceeded his authority.
Evers argued that he can issue multiple health emergency orders, even though state law limits them to 60 days, because of the changing threat caused by the pandemic, the Associated Press reported. But those challenging the mask mandate argued that Evers is only allowed to issue one 60-day health emergency for the same pandemic and only the Legislature can extend it.
During the November arguments, Justice Brian Hagedorn questioned Evers’ authority to renew health emergencies beyond the 60-day limit. He said the was an “extraordinary grant of short-term power to the governor” and that “it seems like the Legislature wanted to allow for only a very short period of time.”
“Nobody’s questioning the governor’s sincerity in trying to do what he thinks is right here,” Hagedorn said. “But he can only do what the power he’s been given to do.”
Hannah Jurss, an assistant attorney general defending Evers, countered that the governor doesn’t have “one and done” authority over a health emergency, and as conditions warrant he may need to issue subsequent orders. “Emergency conditions don’t necessarily work in predictable ways,” she said.
Justice Rebecca Bradley, part of the court’s conservative majority, was skeptical. “I don’t understand how the 60-day limit in the (law) would ever come into play if we accept the governor’s interpretation,” she said.
Attorney Matthew Fernholz, arguing for the plaintiff — Jere Fabick, a major Republican donor in Wisconsin — argued that “these orders represent an unlawful end run around the Legislature’s 60-day limit on the exercise of emergency powers. This court should declare these orders unlawful and void.”
These are serious questions, with legitimate concerns on both sides. A question of weighing the state government’s role in protecting public health against what constitutes a legitimate use of gubernatorial power.
The questions have gotten no less urgent in the three months the state Supreme Court has spent on the sidelines instead of issuing a ruling.
We think it’s high time the state’s highest court assert itself as a co-equal branch of government and render judgement in the ongoing debate between the executive and legislative branches.