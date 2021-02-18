Journal Times editorial: On masks, time for state Supreme Court to act

Gov. Tony Evers issues the latest in a series of emergency mask orders.

The Republicans in the majority of the two houses of the state Legislature object, claiming he doesn’t have the power to do that.

Evers issues another emergency mask order after the previous one expires.

The legislative Republicans pass a repeal of Evers’ order, one not subject to his approval or vulnerable to a veto.

Evers issues a new emergency order little more than an hour later.

Lather, rinse, repeat.

We’re left to wonder how many cycles of this we in Wisconsin are going to have before the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

We encourage the wearing of masks to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. But we do so because the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urge all Americans to do so.

But we are sympathetic to the idea that no state chief executive should govern by emergency decree, that he is obligated to either work with the Legislature or veto bills sent to him.