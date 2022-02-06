Journal Times editorial: On Echo Lake, a referendum is the way to go

The future of the Burlington dam and Echo Lake is now at a crossroads.

The dam is aging and needs to be addressed sooner than later. But the question that remains is what should happen to Echo Lake.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has notified the city that the aging dam at Echo Lake no longer meets safety standards. The dam must either be upgraded and expanded, or it must be dismantled by 2025. Dredging is needed, too, to remove decades of pollution and sediment.

This is a decision that will truly shape Burlington’s future. It’s not a decision that should be taken lightly and that is why it makes sense to have a referendum directly asking the residents what should happen to Echo Lake and the dam.

City engineers have calculated that maintaining the lake would cost more than $5 million for the dam repair and dredging. Removing the dam and draining the lake would cost less, with estimates ranging from $1.1 million to $2 million.

Although the city hopes to land grants and maybe other donors, the project could hit Burlington taxpayers in the pocketbook.

City officials have projected that borrowing $5 million to save the lake would increase property taxes for the average homeowner $68 a year over 20 years, for a total of $1,368. By comparison, borrowing $1.5 million to remove the lake would cost the same homeowner $20 a year, or a total of $409.

If the residents believe the dam is worth spending the extra money, then they will vote to save it. If they don’t think it’s worth extra tax money, then they will vote against it.

Many families have memories by the lake, including weddings at Veterans Terrace.

Those families should have a say. We’d rather have them telling their children and grandchildren how they voted on the dam, rather than telling them the story of how a group of elected officials voted to drain the lake or voted to up their taxes.

For a while, the City of Burlington officials thought they were on a tight time crunch to make the decision and didn’t have time for a referendum, which would likely happen in August or November.

But it turns out they do have extra time.

In addition, three current aldermen are stepping aside: Steve Rauch, Theresa Meyer and Ryan Heft. They will be replaced by three newcomers who are running unopposed. Those new aldermen should be in place when the final decision on the lake is made.

An informal city survey shows roughly two-thirds of Burlington residents want to save the lake. But the survey was completed by only about 400 of the 10,000 people who live here.

A publicized referendum with projected dollar amounts for the two options gives everyone the chance to vote and have their voices heard.

