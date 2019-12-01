Journal Times editorial: On Chick-Fil-A and Salvation Army, facts and context give clearer picture

But that is not the truth – those reports were a mix of half-truths that altogether painted a picture that was a big lie.

After reviewing a variety of news reports and a very good assessment by Snopes.com, a fact-checking website with a mission of combating misinformation, the truth comes closer to this:

One: The Salvation Army and Fellowship of Christian Athletes were not “targeted.” Donations to those two groups were cut off, but they were just two of 80 charitable groups whose support was defunded by Chick-Fil-A as they restructured their donation philosophy for 2020 to “deepen its giving to a smaller number of organizations working exclusively in the areas of education, homelessness and hunger.” As part of that Chick-Fil-A is planning on donating $25,000 to a food bank in every community where the company opens a new restaurant. Nowhere in its announcement or in statements by company officials did they say that the changes were related to LGBT issues.

Two: There was little or no context to the size of the cuts. The Salvation Army will be losing a donation that in 2018 amounted to $115,000 from Chick-Fil-A. Forbes Magazine reported that in 2017 the Salvation Army, which operates worldwide, had revenues of $4.3 billion — so the Chick-Fil-A support is a drop in the bucket.