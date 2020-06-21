Journal Times editorial: Officers shouldn’t be removed from schools

Not only do they keep the children safe in case of some horrific act, they also can help build community relationships. Police in schools form relationships with students. A positive relationship can result in tips to solve crimes and prevent crimes. The right conversation could stop a kid from committing suicide or turning to pills.

There are bad cops out there. That has been shown far too many times and those police officers shouldn’t be in schools or serving in any communities. But the majority are in the job for the right reasons.

Take a look at Racine Police Officer Felicia Gaines. She is a Community Oriented Policing officer assigned to Racine Unified’s middle schools, as well as to Racine Alternative Education and Turning Point Academy.

She was featured in the paper last week, holding up her fist protesting police brutality.

She said, “Black lives DO matter. I think it’s extremely important for the community you work for to know that their officers stand with them opposed to against them. We have to be the change we want to see in the world. It starts here.”

Instead of kicking police officers out of schools, she is an example of an officer who needs to be in schools, showing firsthand that police are there for everyone.

Now is the time to build trust and relationships, not further the divide.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0