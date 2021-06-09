Journal Times editorial: Obnoxious NBA fans should grow up or stay home

It’s behavior that not only crosses the line of civility for what is supposed to be family entertainment, but also could, of course, lead to an injury of players and fans and also spark a fight, even possibly a melee.

And it’s an issue that Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard told the Oregonian that at some point could get completely out of hand.

“Something is going to happen to the wrong person and it’s not going to be good,” Lillard told the newspaper. “So, hopefully, it stops.”

But in that same report Lillard noted that even with stepped up security, it would be hard to stop the rogue idiot (our words, not Lillard’s) who decides to deploy a water bottle missile from the stands.

NBA teams are working to try to stem the tide of the recent trend of increased ugly fan behavior. Obviously unruly fans can be ejected from a game. Teams will even go as far as banning a fan for life. And, as in the case of the water bottle incident, criminal charges are always a possibility.

But the first step is common sense and decorum, remembering that there are some young and impressionable fans in the audience and that many fans do not share an affinity for profanity-laced language.