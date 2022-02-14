Journal Times editorial: NYC granting noncitizens voting rights should concern everyone

“NYC Grants Noncitizens Right to Vote in Local Elections,” a New York Times article reads.

You see headlines like that and cock your head to the side and think, “What? Am I reading that right?”

But it’s true. New York City is now part of a growing list of municipalities that have voted to allow residents who are noncitizens to vote.

The argument is that all residents who live in a community deserve the right to vote. There is merit in wanting to have the voices of all residents heard. But allowing noncitizens to vote goes too far.

If you allow noncitizens to vote in municipal elections, then what is next?

Some argue, this is just municipal elections. It is not federal or state elections. But what is stopping it from expanding to state or local elections?

Granted, this is a New York City issue, not a Racine or Kenosha local agenda item. But there is growing momentum throughout the nation.

Becoming a citizen is a lot of work. It also takes time and commitment. By allowing those who don’t obtain citizenship the right to vote, it diminishes the value of becoming a citizen.

Once someone has put in the work and shown a commitment to becoming an American citizen, they fully deserve the right to vote in all elections as an American.

Similarly, if an American chooses to live in another country but remain an American, then that person shouldn’t expect to vote in that other country.

To stop local communities from enacting legislation to allow noncitizens to vote, Congressman Jeff Duncan and Sen. Marco Rubio introduced the Protecting Our Democracy by Preventing Foreign Citizens from Voting Act, which would prohibit the disbursement of federal funds to state and local governments that allow noncitizens to vote in any election.

While some states may think they have laws in effect to protect against noncitizens voting, it often comes down to how a judge interprets those laws.

Instead of assuming it will never happen locally, states should strengthen their voting laws to ensure noncitizens cannot vote and people should get behind Duncan and Rubio’s bill.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0