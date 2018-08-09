Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Facebook reportedly wants your bank to hand over information about you, including your checking-account balance and credit- and debit-card transactions.

If you have a serious problem with that idea, you are not alone.

Facebook has asked large American banks to share detailed financial information about their customers, including card transactions and checking account balances, as part of an effort to offer new services to users, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

The company over the past year asked JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and U.S. Bancorp — we’re guessing a lot of you have an account at one of those banks — to discuss potential offerings it could host for bank customers on Facebook Messenger. Facebook has talked about a feature that would show its users their checking-account balances.

“Data privacy is a sticking point in the banks’ conversations with Facebook, according to people familiar with the matter,” the Journal reported.

No kidding.

The talks are taking place as Facebook faces several investigations over its ties to political analytics firm Cambridge Analytica, which accessed data on as many 87 million Facebook users without their consent.

One large U.S. bank pulled away from talks about sharing account holders’ information due to privacy concerns, the Journal reported.

We found ourselves wishing the name of the bank that pulled away had been disclosed; we may end up wanting to move our money there when all is said and done.

Frankly, we’re astounded that this is Facebook’s next move.

At a time when its users are understandably angry about not knowing what some third party did what the personal data Facebook handed over to it?

At a time when Facebook, in light of the bad publicity it received over Cambridge Analytica, is running slick television ads about the social-media platform getting back to the things — reconnecting with old friends, personal photos, videos of children and family pets — that made you feel positively about it?

Facebook’s next move after a scandal dealing directly with unauthorized access to personal data is to ask your bank to hand over your banking information?

Really?

So which one is it, Facebook?

Exhibit A?

“From now on, Facebook will do more to keep you safe and protect your privacy,” the narrator in the TV commercial says.

Or Exhibit B?

“Facebook has told banks that the additional customer information could be used to offer services that might entice users to spend more time on Messenger,” the Wall Street Journal reported.

All of the banks involved should follow the unnamed bank in withdrawing from consideration for the program, and keep your financial information between you and your bank.

Meanwhile, Facebook should immediately stop trying to access information we don’t hand over voluntarily.


