Journal Times editorial: Not yet time for widespread COVID vaccine boosters

“I am hopeful that CDC rolls this out in a gradual fashion.”

Dr. Michael Kurilla, an infectious disease specialist at the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, said he suspected Pfizer went too far in extrapolating data on older people to a younger population.

“So it’s unclear that everyone needs to be boosted, other than a subset of the population that clearly would be at high risk for serious disease,” Kurilla said. “It is not clear to me that the data we are seeing now is applicable to the general population.”

Dr. Philip Krause, deputy director of the FDA’s Office of Vaccines Research and Review, signed a paper published in The Lancet earlier this month that argued it’s too soon to start giving people boosters.

Dr. Kurilla noted that Pfizer’s studies relied heavily on measurements of antibodies, without looking at other important aspects of immune response.

“It’s a little disappointing that there’s been very little reporting of the cellular immune responses and an entire focus on the neutralizing antisera,” Kurilla said. Immunologists point out that long-lasting protection comes from immune cells called B-cells and T-cells, and Pfizer only presented data on antibody response.