Journal Times editorial: Not yet time for widespread COVID vaccine boosters

Vaccine advisers to the federal Food and Drug Administration declined on Sept. 17 to recommend Covid-19 booster doses for everyone who got vaccinated 6 months ago or longer.
Having heard from leading doctors in the field, we think the FDA made the right call.
The vaccine advisers did recommend a more limited step: emergency use authorization for people 65 and older, and for people at high risk of severe infection, CNN.com reported. Also recommended for boosters: Health care workers and other people at high risk of getting infected at work — even if they are not at especially high risk of severe disease.
Why not everyone?
“The stated goal of this vaccine has been to protect against serious illness,” Dr. Paul Offit, a professor of pediatrics at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, told the meeting. “Data shows that these vaccines do exactly that,” he added. “It’s exactly what you’d expect.”
Pfizer said its vaccine was still very much preventing severe disease, hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S., with an effectiveness of more than 90%. The company argued that this might not last much longer, but many of the FDA advisers disagreed.
“It is my opinion that we need this in our armamentarium — a booster dose now, particularly for the elderly and (those with) other high-risk conditions — but I share my colleagues’ angst about the sparsity of safety data,” said Dr. Mark Sawyer, a professor of clinical pediatrics at the University of California-San Diego.
“I am hopeful that CDC rolls this out in a gradual fashion.”
Dr. Michael Kurilla, an infectious disease specialist at the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, said he suspected Pfizer went too far in extrapolating data on older people to a younger population.
“So it’s unclear that everyone needs to be boosted, other than a subset of the population that clearly would be at high risk for serious disease,” Kurilla said. “It is not clear to me that the data we are seeing now is applicable to the general population.”
Dr. Philip Krause, deputy director of the FDA’s Office of Vaccines Research and Review, signed a paper published in The Lancet earlier this month that argued it’s too soon to start giving people boosters.
Dr. Kurilla noted that Pfizer’s studies relied heavily on measurements of antibodies, without looking at other important aspects of immune response.
“It’s a little disappointing that there’s been very little reporting of the cellular immune responses and an entire focus on the neutralizing antisera,” Kurilla said. Immunologists point out that long-lasting protection comes from immune cells called B-cells and T-cells, and Pfizer only presented data on antibody response.
“We are lacking data, including strong data on vaccine doses that have been given,” said Dr. Hayley Ganz, a professor of pediatrics at Stanford University Medical Center. “We’re being asked to approve this as a three-dose vaccine for people 16 years of age and older, without any clear evidence the third dose for a younger person, when compared to an elderly person, is of value,” Offit said. “If it’s not of value, then the risks may outweigh the benefits. And we know the 16-29-year-old is at higher risk of myocarditis.”
Dr. Cody Meissner, a professor of pediatrics at Tufts University School of Medicine, said he didn’t think boosters would significantly contribute to controlling the pandemic.
“It is very important that the main message that we still transmit is that we have got to get everyone two doses. Everyone has got to get the primary series,” he said. “This booster dose is not likely to make a big difference in the behavior of this pandemic.”
The doctors are telling us that now is not the time for boosters. We should heed our doctors’ advice.