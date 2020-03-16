Journal Times editorial: No unemployment checks for those who quit

Unemployment checks – funded through unemployment insurance paid by employers — are for when your employer takes your job away from you, not when you leave voluntarily.

The twist on this in Caledonia is that the village was recently obligated to pay unemployment to James Svoboda, a former village employee who stands accused of embezzling $333,000.

Caledonia officials are not happy about it. Upon hearing the village might have to keep giving Svoboda money, Trustee Lee Wishau said it “sent my blood pressure to record levels.”

Svoboda resigned in March 2019 when the investigation into his alleged thefts was just beginning. He later got another job, Assistant Village Administrator Toni Muise said, but has recently qualified for unemployment.

Muise said to the Village Board that the state Department of Workforce Development “has already determined that he (Svoboda) is eligible” for unemployment compensation.

Caledonia is appealing that determination: “We don’t think he should be eligible,” Muise said.

Nor do we. But perhaps not for the same reasons village officials think he shouldn’t.