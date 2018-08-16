You may have heard the news that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences — more commonly known as the people who vote on the Oscars — are adding a new category: “Achievement In Popular Film.”
How, you may ask, is that different from “Best Picture,” the award that you have to wait until the end of the 3-plus-hour awards show to find out which movie won it?
The answer may surprise you.
“A new category is being designed around achievement in popular film,” was the explanation on a tweet from @TheAcademy on Aug. 8.
“The Academy’s motivation for extending honors to so-called popular films is a hope that the new award will help attract viewers,” CNN.com reported that same day. “Last year’s telecast hit an all-time low in ratings with just 26.5 million viewers, a drop of 20 percent from the previous year. The most-watched telecast in Oscars history was in 1998 when ‘Titanic’ won.”
Ah, there it is. The TV ratings are down.
We get that there’s a hope more people will watch the awards show if one of the blockbuster films — one that made hundreds of millions of dollars but didn’t necessarily get great reviews from the critics — is up for a major award.
At the same time, this feels like a cheapening of the Oscars.
There’s already a category for Best Picture; isn’t Achievement in Popular Film already recognized by the amount of money a movie makes?
Isn’t the popularity of the movie its own reward?
Achievement in Popular Film feels like a participation trophy, something you give to soothe hurt feelings over not even coming close to winning the championship. We give participation trophies to little kids playing T-ball, to reward them for trying their best.
We also detect a whiff of desire for validation from people in high places in Hollywood. Winning an Oscar, or multiple Oscars, is a form of currency in that town. Although currency also is currency there, too, so we thought that was enough.
But for ordinary movie watchers like us, if you’ve ever felt disappointment that your favorite superhero megamovie, spy thriller or screwball comedy didn’t win, or even get nominated, for an Oscar, we invite you to consider this idea:
If you love a movie, it doesn’t matter what anyone else thinks.
Do you need that movie you love to win an award to validate your opinion of it?
We don’t think you do.
If you enjoyed it, it doesn’t matter if your sibling, friend or spouse didn’t like it.
That movie will always have a special place in your memory. That’s better than any Oscar.
This sad rag of a "newspaper" can waste their time writing an editorial about something so trivial yet can't be bothered to take a stand against a fascist clown along with hundreds of other real news outlets across the country? What a joke!
Oh get over it Mr. Vaccination....JT has plenty of bad thing to say about the fascist clown Clinton. But yes I agree, what a joke.
The "Oscars"? Gimme a break. If you want to watch a bunch of off the rails uber Dem Socialists spewing hate and obscene rants then watch MSNBC or CNN. The "Oscars". LMAO
