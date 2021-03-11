Journal Times editorial: No more fumbling for coins at Illinois toll booths

We’ve all done it.

At least since the dawn of the I-Pass Era. And before last spring.

Before the I-Pass, you had no choice if you were on one of the Illinois tollways: You made sure you had enough coins in the armrest cup holder, ready to hurl at the dingy white basket or to hand to a bored-looking toll booth worker. (Hopefully you didn’t hurl the coins at the toll booth worker.)

Then came the I-Pass, that little rectangular box easily confused for the garage door opener.

If you were regularly traveling to Chicago, you Velcroed one to your dashboard or clipped it to your flip-down visor and away you went. You no longer had to dig in the cup holder for possibly-sticky coins – depending on how full your last drive-thru soda had been – or even stop at the tollbooth. You just sailed right by the toll booths, knowing the transponder in your I-Pass would register you as “paid up.”

What’s that?

You say you only went to Chicago a couple times a year, and didn’t have an I-Pass?

As we were saying: We’ve all done it.