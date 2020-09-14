Journal Times editorial: No more destructive 'gender reveal' parties, please

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Those of us in Generation X, and in the generations before, didn’t throw “gender reveal parties.”

Before Gen Xers started having kids in the ‘80s and ‘90s, knowing the baby’s gender before birth was barely even possible.

But some among the millennials (those born in the years 1981 to 1996) and post-millennials (1997 to present) have taken to putting on ever-more-elaborate displays after finding out from the ultrasound technician whether a boy or girl was on the way.

Generational differences are nothing new. We understand that. Put on such parties if you want.

But let’s stop with fireworks displays in dry areas, shall we?

For the second time in a little more than three years, pyrotechnics at a gender reveal party in the Sun Belt have sparked a wildfire burned thousands of acres. A video clip shot on April 23, 2017, and released by the U.S. Forest Service shows a makeshift target with the words “Boy” and “Girl” written on it, placed in the middle of the desert near Green Valley, Ariz., south of Tucson.

Seconds later a gunshot is heard, and the target explodes, revealing a blue cloud and immediately igniting the surrounding brush. Someone shouts, “Start packing up!”