Journal Times editorial: No bailout for cruise lines which pay no U.S. taxes

There are legitimate questions to be asked, as debate continues in Congress, as to which individuals and which industries should receive federal assistance, commonly referred to as a bailout.

We’ve identified one group that should receive no federal assistance whatsoever:

Cruise lines that do not pay American taxes.

Seems simple, right? Would it be appropriate to use American taxpayer dollars to give financial support to Bayer, based in Germany? Or to Sony, based in Japan? Or to Philips, based in the Netherlands?

No, of course not.

If you’re wondering which cruise lines don’t pay American taxes, the answer is: Nearly all of them.

Celebrity ships? Registered in Malta.

Carnival ships? Registered in Panama and the Bahamas.

Disney cruise ships? Registered in the Bahamas, despite a name that reminds us of Chicago-born Walt Disney.

According to Cruise Lines International Association, 90% of commercial vessels calling on U.S. ports fly foreign flags.