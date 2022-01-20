Journal Times editorial: NLRB on wrong track with labor charges

“Would you like fries with that order?”

“Sure.”

“How about my personal thoughts on (pick one): Black Lives Matter, Back the Badge, the War on Christmas, Jesus as your personal savior; LGBTQ discrimination, MAGA hats or Let’s go Brandon?”

“Um, no, just the food order, please.”

Far-fetched? No, not really, not if the National Labor Relations Board gets its way. The NLRB last fall accused Whole Foods of violating U.S. labor law by allegedly punishing workers who wore BLM masks — sending them home and, in some cases, firing them. The federal agency is pursuing labor charges on the basis that workers have the right under federal labor laws to engage in collective action related to workplace issues.

The complaint was leveled by NLRB general counsel Jennifer Abruzzo, a Biden appointee, and has been consolidated in San Francisco, alleging Whole Foods has violated worker rights in 10 states: Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Georgia, Washington, Indiana and California.

Whole Foods, an upscale grocery chain, maintains that it’s the company’s rights that are being violated and that the NLRB is trying to “compel” speech by Whole Foods in violation of the company’s first amendment rights.

Whole Foods contends that Section 7 of the NLRA, which protects employee’s right to take collective action related to working conditions, doesn’t extend to workers’ BLM messages, which it calls, “political and/or social justice speech.”

At issue is the company’s dress code, which like those of many companies across the country doesn’t allow attire with any logos, slogans or other advertising images that are not company-related while on the job.

“Our dress code policy does not single out any one message or slogan,” a Whole Foods spokesperson said, “It is designed to create a workplace and shopping experience focused entirely on excellent service and high quality food.”

The grocery chain has gotten support from the National Retail Federation which called the NLRB’s accusations “dangerous”, according to news reports.

“In effect, this policy places front-line managers in the role of monitoring and adjudicating conflicts involving social or political speech based on variable standards.” The NRF said, adding that it “supports the notion that employers should be able to maintain content-neutral dress codes that prohibit social or political advocacy speech in the workplace and allow employees to focus on serving their customers.”

We agree. Spare us the social and political logos and any proselytizing for one cause or another when we’re grocery shopping or picking up fast food. Do that on your own time. Just tell us if the wild caught salmon is fresh and make sure you ring up the total correctly.

And the NLRB? Focus on more important issues and stop fomenting workplace trouble. If your legal attack succeeds when it goes to trial before an agency judge in March, you’ll be opening up a Pandora’s box of trouble for a lot of businesses.

