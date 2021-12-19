Journal Times editorial: New Underground Railroad markers are a good way to teach history

It’s one thing to open up a history book and read about the past. It’s another to walk down the very streets where the history happened and see the places where the events from the past occurred.

Racine’s new Underground Railroad plaques help give people a real sense of the city’s history and involvement with the Underground Railroad.

Several of the plaques tell the story of Joshua Glover.

Glover was a slave who had escaped to Racine and sold handmade items in Monument Square, then known as Haymarket Square, until he was arrested in 1854 and taken to a jail in Milwaukee. About 100 men gathered in Haymarket Square, then took a steamer to Milwaukee to protest Glover’s arrest, which eventually led to them breaking him out of jail. Glover was smuggled via the Underground Railroad to Canada, where he lived out the rest of his life.

To commemorate his story, there are several plaques including one on State Street telling the story of how after Glover was freed from jail, he was taken to the home of Rev. Martin P. Kinney, pastor of the Congressional Church at 826 State St. The sign states: “Because the Lake Michigan shipping season had not yet begun, Glover was taken from Kinney’s to the Burlington area where he was hidden for ‘about a month’ until a ship was available to take him to freedom.”

But not everyone was as fortunate as Joshua Glover.

That is where the story of Justinian Cartwright comes in and his plaque on Sixth Street.

Cartwright was born a freed slave in Kentucky and served as a waiting boy to Andrew Jackson at the Battle of New Orleans. Around 1848, in search of freedom in a free state, he moved his family to Racine and opened a blacksmith shop, in which his son also worked. Cartwright’s success enabled him to replace his wooden shop in 1854 with a brick building. But his story doesn’t end on a good note. He died in 1862 of complications following an attack on his home by four anti-black assailants.

That is not a story people want to think about, but it is just as important to remember as part of the city’s story.

Having these plaques physically installed gives people the chance to learn about this history as they take a walk around town. It’s good for both youths and adults and, if marketed well, could be a tourist attraction for Racine.

People from all over the world come to see Wingspread and the S.C. Johnson campus, both designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. This trail, with its markers, is another opportunity to attract people to visit Racine and learn about history.

Combined with the Underground Railroad history on the western side of Racine County and in Kenosha County, it could become an attraction for the region and an opportunity to help educate people about our history.

