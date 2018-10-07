Holy cow! Last week couldn’t have been a better week for Wisconsin to host the World Dairy Expo. That is because that same week that farmers from across the world gathered in Madison, President Donald Trump announced a new trade deal between the U.S., Mexico and Canada that will help Wisconsin dairy farmers sell their product in Canada.
As Gov. Scott Walker said in his visit to the Dairy Expo on Friday: “The recent trade deal between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada is a big win for Wisconsin’s dairy farmers … this new deal will open up Canadian markets for our dairy farmers, eliminate certain tariffs, and eliminate Canada’s protectionist trade policies related to ultra-filtered milk that targeted Wisconsin dairy producers.
“We first raised this issue with President Trump in 2016, and we are glad that we did. We appreciate the President for listening to our concerns and for joining me in going to bat for Wisconsin’s dairy farmers.”
The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement will give American dairy farmers new export opportunities to sell dairy products into Canada. Canada will provide new access for United States products including fluid milk, cream, butter, skim milk powder, cheese, and other dairy products, explained a news release from the governor’s office. It will also eliminate its tariffs on whey and margarine.
“The top priority for America’s dairy industry in this negotiation has been for Canada to eliminate its program that allows low priced dairy ingredients to undersell United States dairy sales in Canada and in third country markets,” the release from Gov. Walker’s office stated. “As a result of the negotiation, Canada will eliminate what is known as its milk classes 6 and 7. In addition, Canada will apply export charges to its exports of skim milk powder, milk protein concentrates and infant formula at volumes over agreed threshold, which will allow United States producers to expand sales overseas.”
Wisconsin dairy farmers weren’t able to get everything they may have wanted from this new deal. Most of Canada’s complex dairy system will stay in place, according to NBC news, which reported on the Dairy Expo.
Canada “will now allow American producers to have access to an expanded 3.6-percent share of Canada’s domestic market. That’s up only slightly from the 3.2-percent share originally agreed to in the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Anything exported by the U.S. above that amount will still face the steep 300 percent tariff that Trump has frequently complained about,” according to the NBC news article.
Still, with the World Dairy Expo in Wisconsin and the world market opening up, there is reason to cheer.
