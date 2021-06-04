Journal Times editorial: New studies give hope on COVID

The COVID-19 pandemic made worriers of us all this past year.
Worried that we might fall to the virus. Worried that friends and relatives — particularly grandparents — might join the ranks of the more than 595,000 Americans who have succumbed to the scourge of this new disease.
The fast development of vaccines to combat COVID has given us new hope as millions of Americans — 135 million in current counts have been fully vaccinated and 168 million have had at least one shot.
The COVID hospitalizations and death rates have fallen dramatically and with that businesses have reopened; students at local schools and universities are going back to class and baseball stadiums and basketball arenas are ready to fill to capacity.
It’s the old normal – the one we have so longed for more than a year.
Yet, still we worry. How long will our vaccines last? Will there be a resurgence? Do we get our kids vaccinated?
And we watch the news for reports of scientific progress – and warning signs.
We had a good week in our COVID news watch this week – a couple of new studies came out that found immune cells survive in the bone marrow of people who were infected with the virus or were inoculated against it.
A New York Times report this week said the new studies suggest “immunity to the coronavirus lasts at least a year, possibly a lifetime, improving over time especially after vaccination.”
“The findings may help put to rest lingering fears that protection against the virus will be short-lived. Together the studies suggest most people who have recovered from COVID-19 and who were later immunized will not need boosters. Vaccinated people who were never infected will likely need the shots, however, as will a minority of people who were infected but did not produced a robust immune response.
“People who were infected and get vaccinated really have a terrific response, a terrific set of antibodies, because they continue to evolve their antibodies,” said Dr. Michel Nussenzweig, an immunologist at Rockefeller University in New York who led one of the studies. For them, the combination of exposure and shots will “last for a long time,” she said.
“People who have not had COVID-19 and have been immunized may eventually need a booster shot,” she added, “That’s the kind of thing we will know very, very soon.”
The second study, led by Ali Ellebedy of Washington University in St. Louis, echoed that, finding that while antibody levels in blood in individuals dropped rapidly four months after infection, memory B cells remain quiescent in bone marrow ready to take action. But not in all cases — of 19 people sampled for bone marrow, 15 had detectable levels of memory B cells, but 4 did not.
“It tells me that even if you got infected, it doesn’t mean that you have a super immune response,” Dr. Ellebedy said.
So there is no “Get Out of Jail Free card” for those who have already had COVID. But, there really might be if you have had the virus and get vaccinated. That’s what these studies portend.
And for those of us who have been vaccinated, but have not had COVID, booster shots may be needed — and we should know more shortly.
That’s a deal we can live with.
In the meantime, we hope that vaccination efforts and research by vaccine developers to quantify the answers to those questions continues at a rapid pace.
Currently, 135 million Americans have been fully vaccinated — 41 percent of our population. The number of those infected with COVID is officially about 33 million, but health officials and scientists say that is vastly under-reported and the true number of those who have had COVID is likely three times that — perhaps as high as 100 million.
It’s unknown how many of those 100 million Americans have also been vaccinated, but some health experts estimate it at about 50 million. When we combine the two that means roughly 185 million Americans have some level of immunity against COVID — at least temporarily.
That puts us at 65 percent to 79 percent of the way toward the goal of 230 million to 280 million needed to reach herd immunity.
With another 33 million Americans who have received one vaccine shot, we may be closer to that goal than we think. But we still need to be putting shots in arms — even for those who have had COVID and survived — before we get there.
We’ll continue to worry until we do.