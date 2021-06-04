Journal Times editorial: New studies give hope on COVID

“It tells me that even if you got infected, it doesn’t mean that you have a super immune response,” Dr. Ellebedy said.

So there is no “Get Out of Jail Free card” for those who have already had COVID. But, there really might be if you have had the virus and get vaccinated. That’s what these studies portend.

And for those of us who have been vaccinated, but have not had COVID, booster shots may be needed — and we should know more shortly.

That’s a deal we can live with.

In the meantime, we hope that vaccination efforts and research by vaccine developers to quantify the answers to those questions continues at a rapid pace.

Currently, 135 million Americans have been fully vaccinated — 41 percent of our population. The number of those infected with COVID is officially about 33 million, but health officials and scientists say that is vastly under-reported and the true number of those who have had COVID is likely three times that — perhaps as high as 100 million.