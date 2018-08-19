Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Racine Unified School District officials last Wednesday proposed a referendum to levy about $10 million in additional funds per year, as well as extending the existing referendum past its 2029 expiration date.

In making this pitch, officials explained they need more funds for school safety, facilities and technology upgrades. They explained they need this money to help fund the high school academies and to get young people career-ready.

What those officials did not do, however, is give specifics.

In 2014, voters approved a $128 million referendum. It allowed the district to collect $8.5 million per year above its state-imposed spending limit for 15 years.

As part of the referendum, the district promised to build a new Olympia Brown Elementary School building and a new Knapp Elementary School building and to transform and expand Gifford into a K-8 school.

Those three facilities opened in August 2016. They were buildings the voters could look at to know exactly where the money went.

This time around, the district doesn’t have a list of projects upon which it would spend the money.

Unified Superintendent Eric Gallien said the district needs to make upgrades to technology and equipment. The district also hopes to continue to upgrade and modernize its middle and elementary schools and to create separate cafeteria and gym space for schools which have a shared auditorium/cafeteria/gym.

Also on the district’s list for repair or replacement is the Case High School pool, which is out of commission for at least the next year because of leaks that make it unsafe for swimming.

But Gallien declined to name specific school projects the new referendum would fund, meaning the future of the Case pool is uncertain even if the referendum does pass.

With no real stated priorities, it makes it hard to get behind opening the district taxpayers’ checkbook, especially when that opening could be indefinite.

District officials say they are committing to a property tax cap at the 2017-18 rate of $10.02 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.

While Unified Chief Financial Officer Marc Duff said the district is committed to keeping the property tax rate steady, it can’t control a change in state law such as the one that caused a spike in the 2015-16 tax rate to $10.63 from $9.59 the previous school year. Because of the tax rate change, private-school vouchers were funded entirely by the tax levy that year. Who’s to say there will not be a major change in state law the next year?

Voters should be allowed to enjoy a tax cut for a year. Next year is supposed to be the end of the 1997 referendum that paid $1.3 million per year for an unfunded liability in the state’s retirement system. (If you didn’t know you were paying for two referendums at once, you were not alone.)

There will always be projects that a school district will want and initiatives it wants to undertake. But this is not the proposal that the board should bring to the voters.

The board should spend more than five days thinking about a referendum proposal. This should be punted.

