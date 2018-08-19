Racine Unified School District officials last Wednesday proposed a referendum to levy about $10 million in additional funds per year, as well as extending the existing referendum past its 2029 expiration date.
In making this pitch, officials explained they need more funds for school safety, facilities and technology upgrades. They explained they need this money to help fund the high school academies and to get young people career-ready.
What those officials did not do, however, is give specifics.
In 2014, voters approved a $128 million referendum. It allowed the district to collect $8.5 million per year above its state-imposed spending limit for 15 years.
As part of the referendum, the district promised to build a new Olympia Brown Elementary School building and a new Knapp Elementary School building and to transform and expand Gifford into a K-8 school.
Those three facilities opened in August 2016. They were buildings the voters could look at to know exactly where the money went.
This time around, the district doesn’t have a list of projects upon which it would spend the money.
Unified Superintendent Eric Gallien said the district needs to make upgrades to technology and equipment. The district also hopes to continue to upgrade and modernize its middle and elementary schools and to create separate cafeteria and gym space for schools which have a shared auditorium/cafeteria/gym.
Also on the district’s list for repair or replacement is the Case High School pool, which is out of commission for at least the next year because of leaks that make it unsafe for swimming.
But Gallien declined to name specific school projects the new referendum would fund, meaning the future of the Case pool is uncertain even if the referendum does pass.
With no real stated priorities, it makes it hard to get behind opening the district taxpayers’ checkbook, especially when that opening could be indefinite.
District officials say they are committing to a property tax cap at the 2017-18 rate of $10.02 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
While Unified Chief Financial Officer Marc Duff said the district is committed to keeping the property tax rate steady, it can’t control a change in state law such as the one that caused a spike in the 2015-16 tax rate to $10.63 from $9.59 the previous school year. Because of the tax rate change, private-school vouchers were funded entirely by the tax levy that year. Who’s to say there will not be a major change in state law the next year?
Voters should be allowed to enjoy a tax cut for a year. Next year is supposed to be the end of the 1997 referendum that paid $1.3 million per year for an unfunded liability in the state’s retirement system. (If you didn’t know you were paying for two referendums at once, you were not alone.)
There will always be projects that a school district will want and initiatives it wants to undertake. But this is not the proposal that the board should bring to the voters.
The board should spend more than five days thinking about a referendum proposal. This should be punted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
Education is on the very last burner, in the state of WI. ,ever since the Walker folly ACT 10.
They won"t dump it entirely.
They will dump Walker , however
and what a Godsend that would be.
Did the JT have an article a few years ago that said RUSD continues to lose student population. I think the State projects the same. If Evers would become the new Governor I bet he'd get rid of Act 10 as quickly as possible. If that is gone RUSD may again have a greedy, and destructive teacher's union. If that comes about referendum money might just be pass out in more vacation, and pay. I think the feeling expressed by the JT is that we don't trust Unified. They might have gained trust by actually putting the children first of the last 20 years.
Wow, The Paper says "PUNT" ... oh and I now believe they will...why?? Well because they want a low turn out voting Month for this #1.... number two they just showed and planted the seed that they WANT MORE MONEY!! and they feel Time will calm people down!! No Way !! Not this time... besides they got that Marijuana bunk they want on a ballot which will fail...Too many NO votes for stealing our money so they will wait for a spring election or a summer one...never a November one..because they would lose.. but the JT said it all they will punt this time...but their games are not over!!
Furthermore, I am opposed to the Academy concept. Tracking is not good. Young minds should not be tracked to a course of study before graduation. How many doctors/lawyers/educators have we lost to those who have been tracked to shop classes or whatever. Drop the Academy concept and help all young minds reach their potential rather than pigeon hole them into a track early on. Allow them to experiment and try things and not be penalized if things don't work or don't fit. Come up with a system that doesn't fail those who try things. Encourage experimentation and work out a curriculum that allows for those to try things instead of being locked up for a semester.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.