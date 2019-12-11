Journal Times editorial: New hopes raised for Downtown Racine landmark

Maybe the third time’s the charm.
Or is this the fourth or fifth time for the site of the former, Zahn’s Department Store, which long graced Racine’s Monument Square as a destination shopping stop for thousands of city residents, back in the day when it was like a hometown slice straight out of “It’s a Wonderful Life”?
We’ve lost track.
For almost four decades now, the shell of the old department store has sat silently empty, watching over the Square and witnessing the fall of some nearby businesses, and the rise of new projects and businesses that have given life to Downtown — Festival Hall, the Johnson Bank building and the Racine Art Museum among them.
Even Monument Square itself has had a couple of facelifts over that time. But the Zahn’s building stubbornly resisted attempts to revive it and give it new purpose.
Most notably, that included the ill-fated plans for the Imaginarium, a children’s museum that was the subject of much hoopla and drew area youngsters into a fund-raising campaign that raised 2 million pennies for the project before it collapsed financially 19 years ago.
So we watched and waited as a couple of other proposals for the site fell through over the years.
Last week we were rewarded with a little hope when Zahn’s new owner, Dominion Properties of Milwaukee, announced plans for a $29 million boutique hotel that would redevelop the department store building and add a new wing on the adjacent empty lot.
The plan envisions an 80-room hotel with a café, a banquet/conference hall that could accommodate 180 people, a full commercial kitchen as well as a four-season rooftop bar and a public observation plaza.
The City of Racine plans to provide a package of $2.895 million in financial incentives for the project, as well as commitments to provide parking in the nearby McMynn and Lake Street ramps.
Dominion chief technical officer Christopher Adams said: “I know it’s the highest and best use for that particular spot. When I look at a building, I can tell immediately what it should be. And I’m like, ‘It needs to be a hotel.’ It’s in the perfect spot.”
We share that hope. It’s an ambitious proposal — and one that could add a new sparkle to Racine’s Downtown. That would be a fitting new chapter for the once-venerable department store that still holds a warm spot in the hearts and minds of city residents.