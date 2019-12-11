Journal Times editorial: New hopes raised for Downtown Racine landmark

Maybe the third time’s the charm.

Or is this the fourth or fifth time for the site of the former, Zahn’s Department Store, which long graced Racine’s Monument Square as a destination shopping stop for thousands of city residents, back in the day when it was like a hometown slice straight out of “It’s a Wonderful Life”?

We’ve lost track.

For almost four decades now, the shell of the old department store has sat silently empty, watching over the Square and witnessing the fall of some nearby businesses, and the rise of new projects and businesses that have given life to Downtown — Festival Hall, the Johnson Bank building and the Racine Art Museum among them.

Even Monument Square itself has had a couple of facelifts over that time. But the Zahn’s building stubbornly resisted attempts to revive it and give it new purpose.

Most notably, that included the ill-fated plans for the Imaginarium, a children’s museum that was the subject of much hoopla and drew area youngsters into a fund-raising campaign that raised 2 million pennies for the project before it collapsed financially 19 years ago.

So we watched and waited as a couple of other proposals for the site fell through over the years.