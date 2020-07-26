Journal Times editorial: New federal relief bill must reduce jobless benefit, add liability protections

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While much is still unknown about coronavirus, it appears certain that this virus is not going away any time soon.

Because of that, it’s right that Congress is working on a new coronavirus bill to help the country continue to get through this pandemic.

When the new bill is finalized it should include some liability protection for businesses. It also needs to reduce the $600 weekly unemployment benefit.

The extra $600 per week was supposed to be a serve as a bridge for people to get through the early part of the pandemic. It wasn’t supposed to be a new, long-term income source. For someone getting $200 from the state per week, plus the $600 from the federal government, that adds up to $800 per week or $20 per hour for 40 hours. That is more than many people receiving the benefit normally earn when they were working. And for many the $800 is closer to $900. Help is still needed for many, but the amount needs to decrease.

It’s not sustainable for the federal government and taxpayers, and it’s not sustainable for businesses that are reopening and need their workers back.