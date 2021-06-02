Journal Times editorial: Nations cannot be allowed to kidnap political opponents

When groups allied with a government conduct illegal actions, those actions are referred to as state-sponsored. A “state-sponsored killing,” a “state-sponsored terror attack.”

What happened last month in Belarus wasn’t state-sponsored at all. It was done by the state. A state kidnapping.

On May 22, authorities in Belarus intercepted a civilian airliner carrying a prominent dissident with a MiG-29 fighter jet and forced it to divert to the country’s capital, Minsk, the Washington Post reported. Upon landing, the journalist Roman Protasevich — a prominent critic of the country’s long-ruling president, Alexander Lukashenko — was seized by Belarus officials. The Ryanair flight had left Athens and was headed to the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius.

“Protasevich, 26, ran the popular social media Telegram channel Nexta, which exposed Belarusian police brutality during the anti-government demonstrations last year. The channel and its sister channel, Nexta Live, have close to 2 million subscribers,” the Post had previously reported. “In November, he was added to a list of individuals purportedly involved in terrorist activities.” Protasevich has been living in exile in Vilnius.