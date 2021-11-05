Journal Times editorial: Naming rights fight erupts in Cleveland

And they didn’t want to give it up.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

We would have thought the Indians’ front office would have done a little due diligence in selecting its new name. Maybe even have a batboy Google Cleveland Guardians on a slow day at the park.

But no, if they did they were apparently committed to the rebranding. According to news reports, the Indians quietly applied to trademark the name in April — in Mauritius, an African island nation. In June, news reports say, the Indians approached the roller derby team about the use of the name Guardians and the roller derby team asked them to make an offer.

Financial news services say that offer was likely somewhere between $8,300 and $10,000, which the roller derby team promptly rejected and countered. The derby team says it didn’t hear back and the Indians went ahead with their rebranding announcement in July.

Unsurprisingly, that ended up with the Guardians going to court last week, suing the Indians for trademark infringement. The roller derby team seeks an injunction against the Indians and damages for alleged confusion and loss of goodwill.