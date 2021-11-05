Journal Times editorial: Naming rights fight erupts in Cleveland

“A rose by any other name would smell as sweet.” – William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.”
But not in Cleveland.
After years of pressure from American Indian groups and human rights activists, the Cleveland Indians Major League Baseball team announced this summer it was dropping the name Indians. The baseball team had already retired its grinning “Chief Wahoo” caricature three years ago, so the move was not unanticipated.
This week, workers began removing the large script “Indians” signs towering over Progressive Field.
But what goes up in its place is still a matter of issue. When it announced its name change on July 23 in a heavily publicized rollout, the Cleveland team said it would henceforth be known as the Cleveland Guardians.
A sweet choice steeped in Cleveland history as it pays homage to eight large Art Deco statues — the “Guardians of Traffic” — that adorn the Hope Memorial Bridge crossing the Cuyahoga River near Progressive Field.
Then, again, maybe not so sweet. It turns out that moniker has already been in use for the past eight years by the Cleveland Guardians roller derby team in the Cleveland suburb of Parma. The roller derby team registered the name with the Ohio Secretary of State in 2017.
And they didn’t want to give it up.
We would have thought the Indians’ front office would have done a little due diligence in selecting its new name. Maybe even have a batboy Google Cleveland Guardians on a slow day at the park.
But no, if they did they were apparently committed to the rebranding. According to news reports, the Indians quietly applied to trademark the name in April — in Mauritius, an African island nation. In June, news reports say, the Indians approached the roller derby team about the use of the name Guardians and the roller derby team asked them to make an offer.
Financial news services say that offer was likely somewhere between $8,300 and $10,000, which the roller derby team promptly rejected and countered. The derby team says it didn’t hear back and the Indians went ahead with their rebranding announcement in July.
Unsurprisingly, that ended up with the Guardians going to court last week, suing the Indians for trademark infringement. The roller derby team seeks an injunction against the Indians and damages for alleged confusion and loss of goodwill.
“Two sports teams in the same city cannot have identical names,” the roller derby team’s lawyers said, “There cannot be two Cleveland Guardians teams in Cleveland, and to be blunt, plaintiff was here first.”
Cleveland Indians spokesman Bart Swain said the team remains “confident in our position to become the Guardians. We believe there is no conflict between the parties and their ability to operate in their respective business areas.”
So now we have a David versus Goliath matchup in federal court. On the one side we have the former Cleveland Indians, with a net worth around $1 billion and annual revenues around $290 million. On the other is a tiny nonprofit roller derby team that likely operates on a shoestring budget. The roller derby Guardians have plans for a 2022 season, but they haven’t competed since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They may be looking for a little payday here, but they might just be entitled to it. And, even though trademark litigation is notoriously complex and expensive, we wouldn’t be surprised if a law firm jumped to their side on a contingency basis given the possibility of a large settlement and the attendant publicity it would involve.
Chief Wahoo has likely had that giant grin erased from his face today — even in retirement. An $8,300 settlement offer? That’s probably less than the annual costs of beer spillage at Progressive Field concession stands.
We would suggest the old Cleveland Indians practice a little checkbook diplomacy and find a sweet spot to settle this. And we would hold off on putting up any “Guardians” signs at the ballpark.