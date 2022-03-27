Journal Times editorial: Muskego-Norway must tell district's residents referendum's property-tax impact

Psst! Hey, Mister, want to buy a pig in a poke?

Well, if you live in the Muskego-Norway School District, you’ll get your chance on April 5 when you go to the polls.

Voters in the district, which includes a portion of northwest Racine County, are being asked to approve $46 million in new borrowing to expand and upgrade facilities at Lakeview Elementary School and Muskego High School.

We’re certain that those improvements would be very, very nice.

The $27.8 million referendum question calls for an addition for a new gymnasium at Lakeview, conversion of an old gym into a cafeteria and building an addition for new science, technology, engineering and math programs at Muskego High. The second referendum asks for $18.6 million for other construction at the high school, including additions for medical and health sciences.

What we’re not so certain about is just what the upgrades will mean to the wallets of district taxpayers — those fine folks who are being asked to foot the bill for the construction.

Under the two referendum proposals, the borrowing would be paid off using property tax increases over the next 15 or 20 years.

But school officials told The Journal Times they cannot provide estimates on how much property taxes would go up.

Seriously?

School Board President Chris Buckmaster said there are other variables that make it impossible to calculate how much property taxes would increase if the referendums pass.

“We don’t have the ability to forecast,” Buckmaster said.

School board member Kevin Zimmerman said school officials also could not tell voters how the referendums would affect property tax collections – the district’s tax levy.

While they’re a bit fuzzy on tax facts, school officials maintain the property tax rate could remain unchanged.

That may be true, but if the value of a home goes up, which is likely, the school district would see their tax collections rise as well. Another fuzzy area is what is going on with paying off old school district debts. Are some debts sunsetting? How much will that affect tax collections?

This is not rocket science. Much of this can be done with straight line calculations laying out the financial options for a few scenarios.

We would even be satisfied with an educated guess or two.

The idea of going to taxpayers and asking for $41 million in school funding without laying out the likely costs they will bear is not something we’re fond of. A little transparency needs to be injected into this debate — before the vote on April 5.

We don’t have the ability to forecast, either, but we don’t need a crystal ball to know that some voters will turn away from this unless they get more facts.

