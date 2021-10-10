Journal Times editorial: Murder clearance rate a credit to law officers

Maybe you can get away with murder elsewhere in the country, but not so much here in the Badger State.

Data from the Murder Accountability Project, a national nonprofit which tracks homicides in the U.S., shows Wisconsin’s clearance rate on murders over the past decade was one of the top ones in the country.

Wisconsin posted a clearance rate of 72 percent from 2011-2020, the eleventh best in the country, according to an analysis of the MAP data by the Badger Project, a nonpartisan, non-profit journalism organization. And in states that recorded more than 1,000 homicides during that period, Wisconsin ranked fourth — behind only Minnesota, Nevada and North Carolina.

In most cases that meant charges were filed by law enforcement, although “clearance” can also include cases where the offender died or extradition was not possible.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Even better, the clearance rate here in Racine County surpasses the state percentage. Racine County had a clearance rate of 87.5 percent — solving 42 of the county’s 48 homicides over that 10-year period.