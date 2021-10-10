Journal Times editorial: Murder clearance rate a credit to law officers

Maybe you can get away with murder elsewhere in the country, but not so much here in the Badger State.
Data from the Murder Accountability Project, a national nonprofit which tracks homicides in the U.S., shows Wisconsin’s clearance rate on murders over the past decade was one of the top ones in the country.
Wisconsin posted a clearance rate of 72 percent from 2011-2020, the eleventh best in the country, according to an analysis of the MAP data by the Badger Project, a nonpartisan, non-profit journalism organization. And in states that recorded more than 1,000 homicides during that period, Wisconsin ranked fourth — behind only Minnesota, Nevada and North Carolina.
In most cases that meant charges were filed by law enforcement, although “clearance” can also include cases where the offender died or extradition was not possible.
Even better, the clearance rate here in Racine County surpasses the state percentage. Racine County had a clearance rate of 87.5 percent — solving 42 of the county’s 48 homicides over that 10-year period.
Wisconsin’s numbers would have looked even better had it not been for the city and county of Milwaukee — and that comes as no surprise to southeastern Wisconsin residents who almost daily read news reports of mayhem in the state’s largest city.
The Badger Project analysis said Milwaukee County had a homicide clearance rate just under 64 percent, well below the state average. Moreover, the number of homicides there dwarf the rest of the state. According to the MAP data over the past ten years, Milwaukee County had 1,229 murders. The total for all of Wisconsin was 1,900 – meaning Milwaukee County accounts for more than 64 percent of all murders in the state.
That trend in Milwaukee is not declining — the county posted a record 190 murders last year and has already had 148 homicides so far this year and is on track to pass that this year. Clearly, there must be a concerted effort to blunt that trend.
Wisconsin’s high ranking in murder clearance rate and the even better numbers for Racine County are testimony to the hard work and dedication of local law enforcement officers throughout the county and to their determined efforts to bring killers to justice. That clearance rate can only deter murderous actions and it should help country residents sleep a little easier at night.