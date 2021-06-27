Journal Times editorial: Municipalities should keep a virtual meeting option

As the novel coronavirus spread last year, everyone had to improvise including municipal governments. Among the many changes made was the transition toward virtual municipal government meetings with options for the public to watch or listen on Zoom or YouTube or another online venue.

Now, fortunately, as more and more people have been vaccinated, most local government have returned to in-person meetings. That is a good thing because when someone comes in to express their concern about an issue, it doesn’t have the same effect if you aren’t looking them in the eye. Similarly if it’s a big issue that draws a lot of interest, it has more effect to be in the same room with those people showing up – be that one person, five people, 20 people or more. It’s harder to ignore that person in front of you.

With that said, the virtual option for the public is good and should remain. While no one wants to go back to 2020, there were some good things that came from the pandemic such as the ability for people to watch meetings from home.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While it’s always good to go to a meeting if you have a vested interest, others are just interested in what is going on in their community. They want to hear about their taxes or a proposed development.