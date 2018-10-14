Area government officials announced their budget priorities last week and outlined what proposed tax rates will be.
At the city level, there was good news in Racine Mayor Cory Mason’s budget address, the first since he took office last year. In addition to announcing police body cameras, a new dog park and job training opportunities, he said that the property tax levy, the total amount in taxes all taxpayers pay, would stay flat.
And, he announced the city’s tax rate is estimated to drop from $16.59 to $16.07 per $1,000 in assessed value, the biggest drop in the rate in more than 10 years!
While Racine’s tax rate continues to be high, Mason’s work to reduce the rate is a good step, and one the city should continue as new development comes to Racine.
On the other hand, while Racine is keeping its tax levy flat, Mount Pleasant announced that its tax levy will be increasing by $866,000 to $19.8 million.
The tax rate is projected to stay flat at $7.31 per $1,000 of assessed property value. However, because most Mount Pleasant residents received big assessment increases, that means their tax bills will be going up.
Dan McHugh, Mount Pleasant’s assessor, said in May that the vast majority of Mount Pleasant’s residential properties now have higher assessments, with the average being about 10 percent.
That means if someone has a $200,000 house in Mount Pleasant and the value went up to $220,000, they will be paying $146 more in taxes.
With Foxconn coming to Mount Pleasant and bringing up to 13,000 jobs, the village will need to ramp up services. But village officials also need to be conscious of the taxes that current residents will be paying.
Throughout Racine County, municipalities are preparing for the opportunities Foxconn will bring. This will include an increase in net new construction, and as that happens, that will bring in more tax revenue. That is the revenue that municipalities should be using to help support growth.
With Foxconn workers flooding to the area, we want Racine County as a whole to “become a community of choice,” as Mason said of the city in his budget address on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.