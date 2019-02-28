“I think my language is very nice,” President Donald Trump said Friday.
All too frequently, Mr. President, it is not.
You’ve encouraged people protesting you to be “roughed up.”
You referred to an NFL player protesting racial injustice as a “son of a bitch.”
When addressing law enforcement officers, you said, regarding putting handcuffed suspects — those suspected, but not yet convicted, of a crime — into the back of a squad car: “When you guys put somebody in the car and you’re protecting their head, you know, the way you put their hand over? I said, you can take the hand away, OK?”
On Twitter you repeatedly refer to the free press, exercising rights guaranteed by the First Amendment of the Constitution, as the “enemy of the people.” Often “enemy of the people” is in all capital letters.
We understand that you say these things as a play to your political base of support. You’re not the first, nor will you be the last, to say things to “fire up the base.” We presume that you don’t expect your supporters to take action outside the political arenas of casting votes, making campaign contributions and peacefully expressing themselves.
The problem is that we can’t count on every supporter of a political figure to be mentally stable. Some people might hear and read your violent rhetoric and interpret it as a call to arms. Some unstable person might take such violent talk coming from the president of the United States as a presidential endorsement of violent political action.
Some have already done just that.
At least four times a week over two months last fall, Cesar Sayoc parked his white Dodge van plastered with stickers supporting you and depicting some of your critics with targets over their images on a street in West Palm Beach, Fla., CNN.com reported. Sayoc was arrested Oct. 26 after federal authorities said he sent 14 pipe bombs through the U.S. mail to prominent Democrats around the country. None of the bombs detonated, and no one was injured. He’s facing federal charges and could receive up to 48 years in prison if convicted.
Christopher Paul Hasson, a U.S. Coast Guard lieutenant accused of being “bent on committing acts dangerous to human life that are intended to affect government conduct,” was arrested Feb. 15 by the FBI and the Coast Guard Investigative Service at his home in Silver Spring, Md. He was posted as an acquisitions officer at Coast Guard headquarters in Washington, D.C.
Apparently, some of the doomsday notions he was espousing in emails and other correspondence were fueled by partaking from his supply of “at least 100 pills” of the opioid Tramadol, Newsweek.com reported.
Hasson faces possessing opioid drugs and weapons charges.
“The defendant is a domestic terrorist bent on committing acts dangerous to human life,” the indictment reads.
Documents seized when Hasson was arrested show searches for “most liberal senators”; “where do most senators live in dc”; do senators have ss [secret service] protection”; and “are supreme court justices protected.”
A heavy opioid user with more than a dozen guns and 1,000 rounds of ammunition had been searching online for the homes of U.S. senators.
Please, Mr. President — tone down your rhetoric.
MAGAbomber and Hasson thank the fat guy for inciting and normalizing criminal behavior.
What seems to bother you? He is doing his job. He is not the first president to be bold and brash and speak out (Truman!) Get real. I don't care - neither do people who really understand he is what this country needs and needed for too long. Go Trump
Sorry, I don't want somebody with dementia making decisions on my behalf.
Well at least one part of the editorial is pretty accurate...." the free press, exercising rights guaranteed by the First Amendment of the Constitution, as the “enemy of the people.” Often “enemy of the people” is in all capital letters.".........
-
Maybe like many things, the First Amendment gets a whole lot of selective use in Racine.
-
Now will have to say that the JT is not exactly an enemy of the people...but more accurate is the Journal Times sure does not do the "people" a whole lot of favors. The JT is quite selective on how aggressively they report on some people and issues. Lots of elite sacred cows in Racine and JT ain't about to step on toes and hold some to account. Or so it seems.
The immaturity of Trump supporters never ceases to amaze me. Instead of acknowledging the senile old man they voted for is a danger, not only to himself but to the entire country, they serve up a lot of "whatabouts".
Griffin walked around with the presidents severed head. Gov Brown of CA said "something should happen to Trump". Democrat Congressman called for the harassment of conservatives and their families "wherever you can find them." Madison liberals released Walkers Tosa address and called for his home to be mobbed. Madonna said the Whitehouse should be blown up. A liberal resister shot up a softball field in what was an attempted coupe de tat of our government. Now liberals want "tone down the rhetoric"? That is the most ridiculous and hypocritical opinion the Journal has ever printed. You liberals picked the rules, now deal with it!
It is a waste of time to point out the total bs of a attack this paper in "COLLUSION" with 99% of all the biased media press in America is RADICALLY deranged Trump... Trumps fight back against the daily unrelenting lying, and opinion lies told about him are all he can do...and I Finally thank a conservative for standing up themselves and taking any Bull S from derangement that is Hollywood, CNN, abc, nbc cbs...and all the liberal lies and opining....history will show just how whacked out these loons are in the Marxist party of communist demoncRATS... You loons are pushing for a war...You shot up a baseball field and You did That..not planned it...You do not want to secure our Nation, You Kill babies...You want to tell others how to live...Not In Our America commies...not in ours...
And then you woke up.
We finally got a president who is also a domestic terrorist. Evidently the "Pottymouth Brigade Coalition", hasn"t caught up to him......yet.
Trump ain"t gonna win no Pulitzer Prize, anytime soon.
Meanwhile....floodgates are just starting to open and 2020 can"t get here soon enough !!!
So we have a president "who is also a domestic terrorist" eh jonathan? And of course you have the hard concrete evidence to prove that (your delusional opinion and pablum fed to you from morons dot org doesn't qualify as evidence). Of course you don't have jonathan. You are just passing more of your unfounded swamp gas to impress your pals on campus. As always you continue in your role as the court jester.
The ""Pottymouth Brigade Coalition", -----LMAO Cripes jussie...check out the flapping mouths on the junior members of the Senate and House on the Democrat side.
whatabout
