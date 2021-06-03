Journal Times editorial: Move on from 2020, but fine-tune election procedures

Nearly seven months after the 2020 presidential election, some across the state and nation refuse to see the results as legitimate.
That, despite no credible evidence to show that widespread fraud emerged in the election. Numerous election officials and secretaries of state across the county, from both major political parties, have attested to that.
In Wisconsin, the state Elections Commission last month released a report that documented 27 potential cases of voter fraud out of a total of 3.3 million votes cast. Not anywhere close to the number that would have changed the outcome of President Biden’s winning of 1.63 million Wisconsin votes to former President Trump’s 1.61 million, a difference of 20,600.
We get it. Some were, and are, disappointed at the results. Trump received 74.2 million votes in the election, 4.7 million more than former President Obama in his 2008 election victory. But Biden received 81.26 million, 7 million more than Trump.
Despite that margin, some continue to hold beliefs that there was widespread fraud and some may even hold onto a hope that the results can still be vacated. One respected poll taken in December by Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut, found that a majority of the nearly 1,000 respondents (58 percent) did not believe there was widespread voter fraud in the election. But of Republicans in the survey, 77 percent of them said they did believe there was fraud. Assuming those sentiments carry nationwide, that would mean that millions of Americans think the same. Perhaps that would not be surprising in these politically divided times.
But there comes a time to move on. Is it worthwhile spending millions to pursue investigations that are not going to change the outcome? Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ hiring of partisan investigators at taxpayer expense is a recent example of that.
Instead, we say, let’s focus on fine-tuning the election process for the next cycle. We contend there are some things that need to be addressed.
For example, having uniform periods statewide for early and absentee voting. We are not comfortable with ballot drop boxes, which we believe are potentially susceptible to fraud and vandalism. We do not support sending election officials into the field to collect ballots from locations other than official polling places; we believe absentee mail-in procedures should accommodate the vast majority of voters.
But as far as continued attempts at overturning last fall’s election, we say it’s time to take the high road and borrow a page from the world of sports — you win some, you lose some. If your team comes up short, you work to try to win the next time.