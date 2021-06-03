Journal Times editorial: Move on from 2020, but fine-tune election procedures

Nearly seven months after the 2020 presidential election, some across the state and nation refuse to see the results as legitimate.

Take advantage of this great offer! Just $3 gives you full access for 3 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com. The incredible deal won't last lo…

That, despite no credible evidence to show that widespread fraud emerged in the election. Numerous election officials and secretaries of state across the county, from both major political parties, have attested to that.

In Wisconsin, the state Elections Commission last month released a report that documented 27 potential cases of voter fraud out of a total of 3.3 million votes cast. Not anywhere close to the number that would have changed the outcome of President Biden’s winning of 1.63 million Wisconsin votes to former President Trump’s 1.61 million, a difference of 20,600.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

We get it. Some were, and are, disappointed at the results. Trump received 74.2 million votes in the election, 4.7 million more than former President Obama in his 2008 election victory. But Biden received 81.26 million, 7 million more than Trump.