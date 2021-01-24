Journal Times editorial: Mount Pleasant's vision of a convention center is enticing

Buoyed by a perceived need for more convention and meeting space in the Village of Mount Pleasant, the Village Board this month trotted out a proposal for a new convention center and veterans memorial.

It’s an interesting vision — one that could further Mount Pleasant’s sense of community by having a gathering place near the Village Hall and Police Department headquarters and in close proximity to the YMCA.

As proposed, the Veterans Memorial Convention Center would be built on a 10-acre village parcel at 90th Street and Campus Drive and would be a joint project of the village board and the Mount Pleasant Tourism Commission.

The vision is for a year-round facility that would offer accommodations for conventions, business group sessions and community groups.

“As the business comes back from the pandemic, we know we’re already short on rooms that people can use for conventions, conferences and meetings,” said Rob Richardson, chair of the Mount Pleasant Tourism Commission. He said an aggressive timetable for the center is being pursued that could have it open around the fall of 2022.