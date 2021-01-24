Journal Times editorial: Mount Pleasant's vision of a convention center is enticing

Buoyed by a perceived need for more convention and meeting space in the Village of Mount Pleasant, the Village Board this month trotted out a proposal for a new convention center and veterans memorial.
It’s an interesting vision — one that could further Mount Pleasant’s sense of community by having a gathering place near the Village Hall and Police Department headquarters and in close proximity to the YMCA.
As proposed, the Veterans Memorial Convention Center would be built on a 10-acre village parcel at 90th Street and Campus Drive and would be a joint project of the village board and the Mount Pleasant Tourism Commission.
The vision is for a year-round facility that would offer accommodations for conventions, business group sessions and community groups.
“As the business comes back from the pandemic, we know we’re already short on rooms that people can use for conventions, conferences and meetings,” said Rob Richardson, chair of the Mount Pleasant Tourism Commission. He said an aggressive timetable for the center is being pursued that could have it open around the fall of 2022.
Village officials are confident they can build the center without using property tax dollars and the plan is to rely on the room tax from Mount Pleasant hotels that provides a revenue stream of about $1.1 million a year to the village and tourism commission.
Right now the “vision” is just that — an idea that needs to have some flesh and bones added before it can be assessed and see if it is viable. Right now, the size of the center, the number of rooms and the projected costs are still undetermined.
We don’t have to look too far to see an example of a veterans center and events facility that has proven popular — Burlington’s Veterans Terrace, located along the White River in the heart of the city demonstrates what a showcase attraction it can be.
The hard work to flesh out the vision begins now and the village and tourism commission will be looking to send out a request for proposals to architectural firms in February to do just that.
The vision is enticing; we hope the reality can be even better.