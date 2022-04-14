Journal Times editorial: Mount Pleasant residents should have input on trustee terms

In municipal government, we elect people to make most of the decisions on our behalf. Some decisions are important enough for us to make them ourselves, to be put to a referendum.

The Mount Pleasant Village Board made the right call recently on one such decision: The length of village trustee terms.

Faced with the requirement of Mount Pleasant residents having to vote on whether trustee terms should be lengthened to three years, the Mount Pleasant Village Board abandoned the whole venture on March 28.

On Jan. 24, the Village Board unanimously voted to have trustees’ terms be three years instead of the current two-year terms, to take effect in 2023. But in March, a petition that included 1,199 certified signatures from Mount Pleasant residents was delivered to the village clerk. The petition would have forced a referendum of voters to be passed before the extension of terms could be put into effect.

Instead of doing that, the Village Board unanimously voted to repeal the ordinance that would have extended the length of their terms rather than letting a referendum be held. The Village Board on March 28 could have begun drafting a referendum question, but decided against it.

“When we passed this as a board, one of the parts of our discussion about this was the fact that we felt confident in the decision,” Trustee Nancy Washburn said that night. “But we also knew, and it was made clear to us after asking the same question multiple ways, that there was a window of opportunity … for our residents to tell us this was something they desired.

“In my mind, seeing that there are 1,199 signatures that have been authenticated, it’s clear to me that — unfortunately or fortunately — apparently that our residents who we represent, who we are here to put into action what they want and represent them, it’s clear to me that they probably don’t want that.”

Mount Pleasant has a population of 27,732, according to the 2020 census. If 1,199 of those residents sign a petition, village trustees are obligated to take notice. To their credit, the trustees did just that.

If the term-length extension had been put in place, Mount Pleasant would have been the only municipality in Racine County where its board’s terms were longer than two years.

That doesn’t necessarily mean a 3-year term is a bad idea. Longer terms, paired with staggering the elections for the trustee seats, could facilitate continuity within the Village Board.

Given the feedback Mount Pleasant trustees have received from their neighbors, it’s a question best put to a referendum.

