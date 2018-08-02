Last summer, a series of events kicked off in Racine County regarding the concept of resilient communities. The idea was to discuss ways that municipalities could work together to help the county thrive going forward.
The central focus was collaboration.
Considering that discussion had been top of mind recently, it was shocking last month when Mount Pleasant announced a decision to pull out of Real Racine, the county’s visitors bureau.
The visitors bureau seemed like a good example of municipalities working together for the betterment of the area. The municipalities pooled their resources to attract people to our area.
Following Mount Pleasant’s decision, multiple residents came forward outraged by the decision.
Now, about a month later, things are straightening out.
The Mount Pleasant Village Board on June 23 voted to establish its own tourism commission, but its members don’t plan to completely sever ties with Real Racine.
It does make sense that Mount Pleasant would want more of a say in how its room tax is used.
According to state law, most municipalities are required to devote at least 70 percent of room taxes to a “tourism entity,” such as a chamber of commerce, convention and visitors bureau (like Real Racine), or tourism commission.
For 35 years, the village has diverted 75 percent of revenue from the room tax to Real Racine. Recently, the revenue collected by Mount Pleasant hotel rooms and given to Real Racine has totaled almost $700,000; that amount is expected to grow significantly with Foxconn bringing workers to the area and with new hotels in the works in Mount Pleasant.
In a joint commentary published July 22, Mount Pleasant Village Administrator Maureen Murphy and Dave Blank, president and CEO of Real Racine, wrote about the benefits of working together.
“New developments in and around Mount Pleasant — especially, Foxconn — are putting the Village of Mount Pleasant and Racine County on the map unlike ever before. It is the responsibility of the village, and all of the communities in the county, to ensure they are doing everything they can to capitalize on these opportunities in ways that promote smart, careful and well-executed economic development. One way we can do that is through tourism promotion and tourism development,” they wrote.
The commentary ended with this statement: “We look forward to many more years of close collaboration to benefit Mount Pleasant and all of Racine County’s tourism economy.”
It’s our hope that the Mount Pleasant commission will be able to better advocate for the village while also ensuring Racine County as a whole continues to thrive. That can only really be done through ongoing collaboration.
I agree Harry!! the city is not very smart when it acts...Mt. Pleasant also however needs to know how to deal with these situations better. They should have informed the city...behind the scenes what could happen, and reconsideration might want to be excersized.. the city needs to smacked on the head hard sometimes before the light bulb turns on..
Agreed Mt Pleasant😃
It’s hard not to reply to the title of the Journal Time’s commentary by just saying - duh! - and call it a day. Because the village’s actions have impacted so many people and organizations outside of Mt. Pleasant, it deserves a better discussion.
1. Mt. Pleasant gave no warning to anyone they were planning to withdraw from Real Racine. The idea of keeping the money and forming a commission came up after Real Racine declined to provide $15k for “Mt. Pleasant Day.”
Days later they voted to cancel the contract.
2. They established no goals and gathered no input from anyone before deciding to strip Real Racine of the majority of their budget. Officials and business leaders from the Racine County area made appeals to Village President Dave DeGroot not to proceed. Their time was wasted.
3. The commission the village formed is made up of Anna Marie Clausen and Rob Richardson - village officials who were already serving on the Real Racine board for a whopping 2 months.
The third member, Mark Oravetz is a DeGroot campaign contributor and neighbor - having written a nice letter about Dave the paper last year. Oravetz has never attended a village meeting to anyone’s knowledge.
The fourth member is Jim Venturini - a well respected guy who lives in the city of Racine, not Mt. Pleasant. If there is any hope for sanity, it’s from the guy who doesn’t even live here.
4. The tourism commission set up by Dave DeGroot is accountable to no one. They are a completely autonomous authority with zero board oversight and will have nearly $1 million to spend in the very first year.
That’s not local control - that’s no control.
In the meantime, Real Racine will have to wait and see if, when and how much this commission will allocate to them - if anything. That translates into fewer events planned and others cancelled which is a detriment to the entire area.
It was easy to laugh about the dysfunction in Mt. Pleasant when it was just one of several small villages. With a fast changing region that puts Mt. Pleasant out front, it’s no longer a joke.
Seems to me that Real Racine was just a cloaked wealth redistribution operation which gave no respect to its biggest contributor. Now it will pay the price.
Yikes! I simply do not understand how this Village can justify the constant horrendous actions. They just keep coming. IFthis is correct, the onus is not on these folks pulling the shots as they quite simply have no intelligence and/or shame, the burden of blame falls on the folks whom vote (or more likely don't bother to) these jokers in, AND the lack of folks willing to run against them. How did Mt. Pleasant ever get this bad; it just doesn't end...
Racine's politics appears lily white next to these horrors.
And I agree, its not funny, nor is it something for folks to just shrug and shake their heads over, oh, it's just Mt. Pleasant. They've been dysfunctional and corrupt for year.
