Last summer, a series of events kicked off in Racine County regarding the concept of resilient communities. The idea was to discuss ways that municipalities could work together to help the county thrive going forward.

The central focus was collaboration.

Considering that discussion had been top of mind recently, it was shocking last month when Mount Pleasant announced a decision to pull out of Real Racine, the county’s visitors bureau.

The visitors bureau seemed like a good example of municipalities working together for the betterment of the area. The municipalities pooled their resources to attract people to our area.

Following Mount Pleasant’s decision, multiple residents came forward outraged by the decision.

Now, about a month later, things are straightening out.

The Mount Pleasant Village Board on June 23 voted to establish its own tourism commission, but its members don’t plan to completely sever ties with Real Racine.

It does make sense that Mount Pleasant would want more of a say in how its room tax is used.

According to state law, most municipalities are required to devote at least 70 percent of room taxes to a “tourism entity,” such as a chamber of commerce, convention and visitors bureau (like Real Racine), or tourism commission.

For 35 years, the village has diverted 75 percent of revenue from the room tax to Real Racine. Recently, the revenue collected by Mount Pleasant hotel rooms and given to Real Racine has totaled almost $700,000; that amount is expected to grow significantly with Foxconn bringing workers to the area and with new hotels in the works in Mount Pleasant.

In a joint commentary published July 22, Mount Pleasant Village Administrator Maureen Murphy and Dave Blank, president and CEO of Real Racine, wrote about the benefits of working together.

“New developments in and around Mount Pleasant — especially, Foxconn — are putting the Village of Mount Pleasant and Racine County on the map unlike ever before. It is the responsibility of the village, and all of the communities in the county, to ensure they are doing everything they can to capitalize on these opportunities in ways that promote smart, careful and well-executed economic development. One way we can do that is through tourism promotion and tourism development,” they wrote.

The commentary ended with this statement: “We look forward to many more years of close collaboration to benefit Mount Pleasant and all of Racine County’s tourism economy.”

It’s our hope that the Mount Pleasant commission will be able to better advocate for the village while also ensuring Racine County as a whole continues to thrive. That can only really be done through ongoing collaboration.

