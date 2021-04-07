Journal Times editorial: Money doesn’t grow on trees; hold off on $2 trillion ‘infrastructure plan’

The bill includes some actual infrastructure proposals such as $115 billion for bridges and roads, $45 billion to remove lead pipes and $100 billion for high-speed broadband. But that is mixed in with all the other pork.

Then along with that comes the big question: Who is going to pay?

As always, the answer is wealthy corporations, raising the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21%, which ultimately can have an effect on workers’ wages and jobs.

But it’s likely not going to stop there. Waiting in the wings, are additional tax hike proposals including a proposal to increase the estate tax.

A significant amount of resources does need to be put toward our nation’s infrastructure, such as roads that we all depend on. But this proposed bill is not the answer.

To start with, the $1.9 billion in stimulus signed into law less than a month ago needs to get allocated and agencies need to be given clear guidance on how to spend it.

Later on, Congress and the Biden administration can go back and determine what key infrastructure proposals still need funding.