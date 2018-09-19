Call it what it is: The Rube Tax.
That’s not the moniker the City of Milwaukee is using, of course. They’re calling it “demand-based pricing” for parking on downtown city streets.
They say it’s all scientific, based on the work of UCLA professor Donald Shoup who according to a Milwaukee news report “has written the seminal book on the matter.”
“Shoup explains that street parking should be ideally priced to create an 85 percent occupancy rate, otherwise a tragedy of the commons occurs, with people circling the block endlessly creating congestion and businesses losing customers because of perceived difficulties in getting to them.”
OK, we suppose we’re opposed to having a “tragedy of the commons” up there in Milwaukee, but we had to look it up on Wikipedia to find out it’s a social science term “to describe a situation in a shared resource system where individual users acting independently according to their own self-interest behave contrary to the common good of all users by depleting or spoiling that resource through their collective action.”
We didn’t mean to do that. We were just looking for a parking spot while visiting the Brew City.
So how does the City of Milwaukee intend to avert this social science disaster? Why, jacking up the parking rates for the city’s 7,076 meters. It’s a multistep war on this tragedy, of course, that includes boosting base rates by 25 to 50 cents per hour to new prices of 75 cents, $1.25 and $2 per hour depending on where the meter is located.
And it would add 3 hours to the Monday-through-Friday enforcement window — extending it to 9 p.m. Oh, yes, it would also add Saturdays to the parking enforcement grid.
The capper to demand-based pricing is special-event pricing, with rates up to $5 per hour within a 5-minute walk of the attraction — like a Bucks game at the new Fiserv Forum or concerts. There could also be flat rates during events with parking prices ranging from $5 to $50. Now that’s special.
What would be the fiscal impact of the parking rate changes? It’s estimated the new rates would boost city coffers by $2 million — an increase of 40 percent on the $5 million per year in parking revenues that Milwaukee currently takes in from meters. That’s in addition to the $4 million the city raises in towing fees and the $16 million it gets in citations.
Where would the new money go? Why, some of it would be used to offset the $3.5 million cost of the 3.500 new “smart-meters” — the ones that allow adjusting the rates — that the city is installing.
A chunk of the parking change also would also go toward — yes, you guessed it — helping pay the $3.2 million operating expenses of The Hop, the contentious and pricey 2.5-mile Downtown trolley system that Milwaukee is slated to roll out in November.
Somebody has to help pay for that trolley. If you are planning on going to Milwaukee, that somebody will be you.
Ald. Robert Bauman, pitching the parking meter plan — which goes to a Milwaukee Common Council vote next week — put it succinctly: “A lot of parking revenue is generated by non-Milwaukee residents, and that is the only way the city has to recoup some of the costs or providing infrastructure that is used by thousands of people who don’t live in the city and don’t pay property taxes.”
See. It’s a Racine rube tax. Right up there with Miller Park. It used to be called price-gouging, but now it’s demand-based street parking.
“We’re coming up on the Wells Street bridge, kids, get ready to wave to the statue of ‘The Bronze Fonz.’ No, we can’t afford to stop this time, there’s a concert at the Pabst and a game at the Forum.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
With the increase in the murder rate, the amount of car jacking 's, only a fool would go to the cesspool called Milwaukee at night without packing!!!! Let alone park. But hey, you can go in circles on Trolley Tommy's choo choo.!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.