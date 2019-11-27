Journal Times editorial: Milwaukee acid attack must be punished

Two men get in a dispute over a parking space.

It’s been known to happen. We’re approaching the time of the year when that is more likely to occur. Words have been known to be exchanged.

That’s ordinary. What’s extraordinary, and horrifying, is what Clifton Blackwell stands accused of doing to Mahud Villalaz during a parking dispute on Nov. 1 in Milwaukee.

Villalaz, 42, suffered second-degree burns to his face after the brief confrontation near South 13th and West Cleveland streets.

According to Villalaz, the attack occurred about 8:30 p.m. when Villalaz parked his truck outside La Sierrita Restaurant, 2689 S 13th St., and began to head inside for dinner.

Villalaz said the man, later identified as Blackwell, first approached him to tell him he had parked illegally.

“ ‘You cannot park here. You are doing something illegal,’ “ Villalaz recalled the man saying.

The comments quickly adopted an anti-immigrant tone, Villalaz said.

“’Why did you come here and invade my country?’” Villalaz said the man asked him.