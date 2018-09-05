Ah, the kids these days ...
Millennials, like generations before them, have been blamed for a host of societal disruptions, maybe even more than those in years past.
We’ve all seen the stories that try to lay the blame at the feet of millennials — those born between the early 1980s to the mid 1990s — for hurting a variety of industries and products ranging from casual dining, home ownership and golf to diamonds and even sales of disposable diapers.
And, of course, they’re living in their parents’ basements while they suck up high-end coffee drinks while they figure out how to pay off their college loans.
So, today, against that barrage of judgmental and negative press, perhaps it’s a good day to balance the books a little for them and the generation behind them.
The recent “Monitoring the Future” study, an annual national survey of 50,000 young adults and adolescents in America,
shows that they are consuming less alcohol. Much less than their counterparts just 10 or 15 years ago, according to news reports.
The reasons vary and are nuanced, but, again from news reports, they range from “restoring control and balance in life to reflecting on what makes social interactions more meaningful.”
And the trend is showing up — even in bars — where young people don’t feel as much pressure as in the past to order alcohol.
“Before, people would look at you like you’re strange if you weren’t drinking in a bar,” a Philadelphia bartender told a reporter, “But now, it’s every other person. You come for the food, for the socialization.”
And when they do drink, young people often drink less and choose things like craft cocktails and microbrews.
Health experts also hope the drop shows the effects of years of education on the risks of alcohol, and they’re cheered as well by reports echoing the drop in drinking from Australia, the U.K and other European countries.
That’s a good trend and one that we hope pays off in long-term healthier lives, fewer road fatalities and a host of other benefits.
Their moderation deserves a toast — and in this case it should probably be a tall, nonfat latte. Just remember this and don’t go getting all judgemental on the generations that follow you.
